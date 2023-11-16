I'm A Celebrity's Launch Episode Will See Nigel Farage Face Scorching First Challenge

Nigel Farage is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

Nigel Farage will be stranded in the scorching heat of the Australian desert in the first episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The controversial former UKIP and Brexit party leader is one of the 10 public figures appearing on the forthcoming series of the ITV reality show, which kicks off on Sunday.

In the launch episode, Farage and fellow campmates, Josie Gibson and Nella Rose will face the toughest introductory challenge in the show’s history, as they are isolated more than 2000 miles from the rest of the group.

ITV bosses have teased that the unsuspecting trio will be dropped in the middle of the sizzling Australian outback, where they will be surrounded by the red desert as far as the eye can see.

Their mission is to win time for their fellow contestants, who are back on the Gold Coast and are taking part in other challenges in an attempt to win stars – and ultimately food for camp...

Campmates - Fred Sirieix, Grace Dent, Danielle Harold, Marvin Humes, Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, Sam Thompson, Nella Rose, Nigel Farage and Nick Pickard ITV/Shutterstock

Farage’s inclusion on this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up has already prompted plenty of criticism aimed at ITV for platforming the divisive political figure.

Some have even claimed they will boycott the forthcoming series of I’m A Celebrity due to Farage’s participation, with a campaign also being launched on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Responding to the controversy, ITV said in a statement: “I’m A Celebrity has always featured a diverse cast from all areas of public life and has a history of featuring political figures throughout its 20 years on screen.

“As with any campmate, viewers are invited to form their own opinions when the show begins on Sunday.”

