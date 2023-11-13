More Rumoured I'm A Celebrity Stars Arrive In Australia Ahead Of New Series' Launch

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock

That “leaked” list of names taking part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! is looking even more plausible after two more stars featured on the rumoured line-up have arrived in Australia.

I’m A Celebrity returns to our screens for its 23rd season over the weekend, with celebrities having now started landing Down Under in the lead-up to the launch.

Among them are First Dates staple Fred Sirieix, who was first rumoured to be taking part in the long-running reality show last week.

Fred was pictured walking through Brisbane Airport on Monday morning after flying to Australia – and he’s not the only one who’s been snapped making his arrival.

Fred Sirieix in Brisbane James Gourley/Shutterstock

Shortly after Fred, former Made In Chelsea cast member Sam Thompson was also seen beaming for photographers in the same location.

After initially rising to fame on Made In Chelsea, Sam’s additional TV appearances have included Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating and the Love Island companion show Aftersun, on which he is a regular panellist.

Sam Thompson James Gourley/Shutterstock

Last week, Frankie Dettori landed in Australia for prior work commitments, shortly after he was reported to have signed up for I’m A Celebrity.