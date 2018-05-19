As Saturday’s Royal wedding drew to a close, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted his congratulations... to the party’s newly-selected candidate for the Lewisham East by-election.

At 24 million people watched the ceremony around the UK and around the world, Corbyn focused attention on welcoming the appointment of “moderate” Janet Daby in the upcoming east London contest.

Writing on Twitter just as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were on their carriage ride around Windsor, Corbyn championed Daby’s track record.