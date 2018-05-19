EDITION
    19/05/2018 15:02 BST | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Royal Wedding: Jeremy Corbyn Tweets Congratulations... To Labour's New Lewisham East Candidate

    He definitely wasn't watching the royal wedding then...

    PA Archive/PA Images
    As of 3pm on Saturday, Jeremy Corbyn had yet to issue his congratulations to the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

    As Saturday’s Royal wedding drew to a close, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted his congratulations... to the party’s newly-selected candidate for the Lewisham East by-election.

    At 24 million people watched the ceremony around the UK and around the world, Corbyn focused attention on welcoming the appointment of “moderate” Janet Daby in the upcoming east London contest.

    Writing on Twitter just as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were on their carriage ride around Windsor, Corbyn championed Daby’s track record. 

    Corbyn’s spokesperson this week confirmed the Islington North MP would not watch the Royal wedding live on Saturday. “Catch up is available,” the spokesperson told reporters.

    On Saturday, Corbyn was promoting his appearance at Labour’s State of the Economy conference.

    And he posted several messages about mental health, worker’s rights and the NHS.

    It’s safe to say the absence of a Royal message endeared Corbyn to republicans.

    MORE:newsjeremy corbynPrince HarryMeghan MarkleRoyal Weddingroyal familyLewisham East

