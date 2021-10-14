Jodie Whittaker has revealed she’s completed her last day of filming for Doctor Who.

Four years after her debut as the Time Lord, Jodie confirmed over the summer that she would be stepping down as the Thirteenth Doctor in 2022.

On Wednesday, Jodie revealed that she’s completed filming on her final scenes, as has Mandip Gill, who portrays the Doctor’s companion Yaz.

The show’s official Twitter page shared a photo of the pair on set holding a Doctor Who clapperboard, announcing: “That’s a wrap! Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have finished filming.”