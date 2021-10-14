Jodie Whittaker has revealed she’s completed her last day of filming for Doctor Who.
Four years after her debut as the Time Lord, Jodie confirmed over the summer that she would be stepping down as the Thirteenth Doctor in 2022.
On Wednesday, Jodie revealed that she’s completed filming on her final scenes, as has Mandip Gill, who portrays the Doctor’s companion Yaz.
The show’s official Twitter page shared a photo of the pair on set holding a Doctor Who clapperboard, announcing: “That’s a wrap! Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have finished filming.”
A new series of Doctor Who will launch later this year, followed by three stand-alone specials, the third of which will see the character regenerating, at which point a new actor will be taking over.
Current showrunner Chris Chibnall will be leaving Doctor Who in 2022 along with Jodie, with former executive producer Russell T Davies set to return to the franchise.
Russell is known for his work on hows like Queer As Folk, Years And Years and the 2005 Doctor Who revival, and recently enjoyed huge success with the drama It’s A Sin.
The announcement he’d be returning to Doctor Who led to speculation that It’s A Sin’s lead actor Olly Alexander may be taking over as the new Doctor, though the Years & Years frontman has insisted this is not the case.
Other names rumoured to be in the frame include It’s A Sin star Lydia West and T’Nia Miller, who previously worked with Russell T Davies on Cucumber, Banana and Years And Years.