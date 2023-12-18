Kate Garraway's Husband Derek Draper 'Fighting For Life' After Heart Attack

ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, is reportedly ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

In March 2020, Kate confirmed that her husband Derek had been admitted to intensive care after contracting Covid in the early days of the pandemic.

Advertisement

The former political analyst remained in hospital for over a year, much of which was spent in a coma, with Covid causing huge damage to his organs.

He eventually returned home in April 2021, and receives 21-hour care from Kate herself, as well as carers who come to their family home to look after Derek.

According to a report from The Sun on Sunday 17 December, Draper is now ‘in a very serious condition’ following a heart attack.

This morning (Monday 18 December) Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-stars have now sent her their best wishes following the news of her husband’s hospitalisation.

Advertisement

Presenting the ITV morning programme Charlotte Hawkins said: “We wanted to start with an update. You may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment.”

Co-host Richard Madeley added: “We just want to let Derek, Kate and of course the whole family know we are all here thinking of them, and we know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time.”