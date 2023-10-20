Kirsty Wark on BBC Newsnight BBC

BBC Newsnight is saying goodbye to host Kirsty Wark after 30 years on screen.

The presenter, who currently shares hosting duties alongside Faisal Islam and Victoria Derbyshire, announced her departure from the BBC Two current affairs show on the 30th anniversary of her first appearance.

In a statement, she revealed that she had set the plan to leave the show, which has been running since 1980, in motion last year.

Kirsty also clarified that her departure would only come after the next general election, which is scheduled to be held no later than January, 2025.

She said: ”[In 2022] I spoke to both to the Director General Tim Davie and to Stewart and signalled my desire to end my three-decade run on the show after the next election, and that’s the plan.

“When the time comes it will be a massive wrench.”

Kirsty did, however, assure viewers that she wasn’t departing from the BBC altogether.

“I’ll still be presenting The Reunion and Start the Week on Radio 4, TV documentaries too as well as finishing, finally, my third novel. There are exciting times ahead.”

Co-host Victoria Derbyshire led the charge of admiration for Kirsty, calling her “an incredible journalist serving BBC audiences in unparalleled fashion for 3 decades,” before adding that she was a “total star”.

The programme’s diplomatic editor, Mark Urban, followed suit, writing that working alongside her had been an “enormous pleasure”.

“She’s always been enthusiastic, inquiring, clear sighted in the face of spin and full of integrity,” he continued. “And we’ve had quite a few laughs along the way too!”

Tim Davie added: ″[Kirsty] sets the standard for engaging yet authoritative presenting. I speak on behalf of the whole BBC when I thank her for the past 30 years,” and praised her “authority, her razor-sharp insight and her journalistic flair”.