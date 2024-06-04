Daniel Craig in character as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion John Wilson/Netflix

The all-star cast of the new Knives Out cast just keeps getting bigger.

Last week, it was announced that Daniel Craig would be back in action as detective Benoit Blanc in the new film Wake Up Dead Man, a follow-up to 2022’s Glass Onion.

Since then, the new movie’s impressive cast has been slowly unveiled, including rising talent like Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny and Daryl McCormack and legends like Glenn Close.

On Monday night, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Oscar nominee Josh Brolin would also be appearing in the film in an undisclosed role, which was later confirmed by the franchise’s official X account.

Josh’s past credits include The Goonies, No Country For Old Men and the Marvel series, in which he plays supervillain Thanos.

He also played Gurney Halleck in Dune and Dan White in the political biopic Milk, for which he earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Academy Awards.

Josh Brolin Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Following the critical and commercial success of the first Knives Out film in 2019, Netflix signed a deal to produce two sequels, the first of which, Glass Onion, hit our screens in 2022.

Both Knives Out and Glass Onion are renowned for their star-studded casts, and each earned nominations in the best screenplay categories at the Oscars.

Production on Wake Up Dead Man is due to begin next month, ahead of its streaming debut in 2025.