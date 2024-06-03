Those Star-Studded Knives Out Cast Announcements Aren't Done Yet

Daniel Craig in character as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion John Wilson/Netflix

But it turns out, there are more impressive names from Wake Up Dead Man to come yet.

On Friday evening, Variety was the first to report that Irish actor Daryl McCormack had been added to the star-studded cast of the new film, which will begin streaming on Netflix on 2025.

Daryl McCormack Dave Benett via Getty Images

Shortly after Variety’s initial report, the official Knives Out X account confirmed the news to be true, before joking: “Well that was quite a week.”

However, when one fan took this to mean the Wake Up Dead Man cast is now complete, they made it clear this was not the case…

Well that was quite a week — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) June 1, 2024

Season’s not over yet 😌 — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) June 1, 2024

Daniel Craig will also be reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc in this new addition to the franchise.

After the first Knives Out film, which hit cinemas in 2019, proved to be a critical and commercial success, Netflix signed a deal to produce two sequels. The first of these, Glass Onion, was released in 2022.

Both Knives Out and Glass Onion were renowned for their star-studded casts, and each earned nominations for their screenplays at the Oscars.

