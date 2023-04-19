Labour Party Tears Into Humza Yousaf's SNP Saying They Are 'Imploding'

Kyle and Yousaf Getty

A senior Labour MP has torn into Humza Yousaf’s “imploding” SNP, saying they are letting Scotland down.

Peter Kyle said the party was not capable of serving people north of the border amid a criminal investigation into their finances.

Earlier this month, former party chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested and questioned for more than 11 hours before being released without charge “pending further investigation”.

On Tuesday SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested and was also released without charge “pending further investigation” later in the day.

Kyle, Labour’s shadow Northern Ireland secretary, told Sky News: “What we do know for a fact is that the SNP is imploding.

“People in in Scotland are being let down and they’ve been let down twice by a government in Scotland that’s imploding and a government in Westminster that is not delivering.

“What we’re trying to do is put together a credible alternative - an inspiring hopeful alternative - with credible plans to solve the challenges and public services in [Scotland] which are rife.

“The economy which is underperforming because of the two failed governments which are there to serve the people of Scotland.

“Those are the things we will start to set out an alternative to. A criminal investigation that’s currently underway into the SNP needs to follow its course.”

Kyle said Yousaf needed to “get a grip” on his party because it is not capable of serving the people of Scotland.

During the exchange the Labour MP, who has previously spoken out about his dyslexia, accidentally referred to the SNP leader as Mohammed Yousaf.

Police Scotland have been looking into how more than £600,000 in donations to the SNP earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.