How A Murky Row Over Russia, Jeremy Corbyn And A 'Psyops Campaign' Went Mainstream

This isn't some weird conspiracy theory, it's real life, and it shows how power works in Britain. A government-funded so-called 'charity' run by military intelligence is churning out propaganda against Labour Party. https://t.co/fyh7t8yVdc — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) December 9, 2018

So how did Labour’s shadow foreign secretary end up making accusations of an “outrageous” and full-blown “infowars” plot? Well, it all started a few weeks ago with a computer hack... The Integrity Initiative The charity, which is based in a mill in Fife, Scotland, has a public-facing profile including a Facebook and Twitter account, as well a website with an “about us” section. According to its website, the charity is a network of “people and organisations from across Europe dedicated to revealing and combating propaganda and disinformation”. “We are not a government body but we do work with government departments and agencies who share our aims.” Articles on their website include: “Fabricated news article falsely claims child killed by NATO vehicles in Lithuania”, and “Yes, you can be poisoned with Novichok and survive”. The hack On November 5, someone purporting to represent Anonymous, the international hacker group, posted documents allegedly hacked from the Integrity Initiative on a site called CyberGuerilla. It is not known who was behind the hack. At least one major Anonymous Twitter account distanced the group from the attack and instead blamed it on the Kremlin, accusing it of a “disinformation campaign against Western Democracies”. The Integrity Initiative released a statement acknowledging the hack, saying it was a “matter of deep regret” that was “in breach of any defensible practice”. In a statement issued on Monday, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office doubled down on the accusations against Russia, saying: “The Institute for Statecraft [Integrity Initiative’s parent organisation], an independent charity, was hacked several weeks ago and numerous documents were published and amplified by Kremlin news channels. “The Russian state media campaign’s objective is clear. This is yet another example of Russian disinformation intended to confuse audiences and discredit an organisation which is working independently to tackle the threat of disinformation.” Integrity Initiative confirmed to HuffPost UK it had reported the incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and had made efforts to contact those whose data had been revealed. The documents The charity told HuffPost UK that most of the hacked documents posted on CyberGuerilla are genuine. The majority are lists of contact details for a number of journalists, think tanks, academics and diplomats which it groups by country and calls “clusters”. The lists of names included Times columnist David Aaronovitch, Sky News foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes and Guardian columnist, Natalie Nougayrede. Integrity Initiative said in a tweet the names represent people “we thought we might talk to” and were compiled “months ago”.

The document with the names of UK journalists and politicians being circulated by Kremlin media as the 'UK cluster' is a list we made months ago of people we thought we might talk to. We are not paying anyone to attack UK politicians. — Integrity Initiative (@InitIntegrity) December 9, 2018

Stephen Dalziel, spokesperson for the Integrity Initiative, told HuffPost UK: “The whole point of the Integrity Initiative when it was set up in 2015 was to contact people and connect with people who also understood the issue of Russian disinformation and malign influence across Europe.” One of the documents details how this was put into effect in Spain, where a Twitter campaign helped raise awareness of the pro-Russian views of a candidate for the post of director of the country’s Department of Homeland Security. The Russian media The documents, and the hack, went largely unnoticed until Russian-backed media reported the story towards the end of November. RT, the most prominent Russian state-backed channel operating internationally, said the leak had exposed a “huge psyop” – a secretive government influence operation. Another state-backed site, Sputnik, declared the documents evidence of a “covert op” to “set up major EU warfare hub in Brussels”.

The reports prompted a response from the Integrity Initiative, which issued a statement confirming its funding from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, the government department in charge of “promoting the UK’s interests abroad”. It said: “This reflects their appreciation of the importance of the threat [posed by Russian disinformation campaigns], and a wish to support civil society programmes seeking to rebuild the ability of democratic societies to resist large scale, malicious disinformation and influence campaigns.” So what happened next? The Russian-backed media reports were seized upon by a small group of UK academics, many of whom are members of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and the Media – a group which has expressed sympathetic views to the Kremlin and the Syrian regime. Two of the professors who have been tweeting about Integrity Initiative, Tim Hayward and Piers Robinson, have previously been accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda that “whitewashes war crimes”, and Robinson has been revealed to be supportive of 9/11 conspiracy theories. The academics tweeted and retweeted those named in the hacked documents, asking if they could confirm they were part of the “UK cluster” to ascertain if this had affected their coverage of Russia and Syria.

David Leask, chief reporter at The Herald newspaper, was one of those on the receiving end of the questioning. Leask told HuffPost UK: “I have reported on issues of Russian propaganda for some years. In the course of that time I have retweeted [Integrity Initiative], I have quoted them and I once had a cheese sandwich with them. “Is that involvement? I thought it was reporting.” Edward Lucas, columnist for The Times, responded to the questioning by tweeting: “I don’t see why one lot of people have to explain being on lists compiled by another lot of people.”

I don't see why one lot of people have to explain being on lists compiled by another lot of people. Private association is a cornerstone of a free society. Your informal cheerful tone is probably kindly meant, but it could be interpreted as intimidating or patronising. — Edward Lucas (@edwardlucas) November 28, 2018