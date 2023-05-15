Lourdes' Hilarious Mothers' Day Message For Madonna Was Brilliantly Cheeky

Madonna and Lourdes Leon pictured back in September Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon had a bit of fun with her mum as she shared a cheeky tribute to her as the US celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The 26-year-old is the Queen Of Pop’s eldest child from her relationship with personal trainer Carlos Leon, and celebrated Madge in a series of posts on her Instagram story.

Sharing an old picture of Madonna smoking a cigar, Lourdes captioned it “Mother of motherz,” adding “thank you @madonna,” in another photo from the same set.

She then screengrabbed an article from New York magazine, which described itself as “an exhaustive, decisive guide to existing in polite society”, which carried the headline: “Do You Know How To Behave?”

“No,” Lourdes captioned it, tagging her mum’s Instagram handle.

Absolutely LOVE Lourdes’ Mother’s Day message for Madonna pic.twitter.com/BRbuCdK0J1 — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) May 15, 2023

Lourdes is currently following in her famous mum’s musical footsteps after releasing her music under her Lolahol moniker, a nod to her childhood nickname, Lola.

Speaking to Interview magazine in 2021, Lourdes – who has previously dabbled in dancing and modelling – admitted that she did not see herself pursuing a music career in the same vein as her chart-topping parent.

“I can sing. I just don’t care about it,” she claimed. “Maybe it’s too close to home.”

The Like A Prayer singer is also a mother to 22-year-old son Rocco from her marriage to Guy Ritchie, as well as 17-year-old David, 16-year-old Mercy and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who were all born in Malawi and adopted by the Grammy-winning artist as children.

In 2020, Madonna paid tribute to her children when she had her first tattoo at the age of 62, having all six of her kids’ initials inked on her wrist.