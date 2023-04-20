Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon looked the spit of her famous mum at the H&M x Mugler launch in New York on Wednesday night.
The 26-year-old wowed on the red carpet in a daring black cut-out catsuit from the brand new collection.
The H&M x Mugler collection will give fashionistas the chance to get their hands on the late designer Thierry Mugler’s signature looks at a fraction of their original price.
“Each piece is defined by the irrepressible Mugler energy: playful, youthful, body-positive and complimenting each individual’s identity,” reads the official site.
It offers womenswear and menswear, as well as gender-neutral accessories.
Lourdes, who is Madonna’s eldest child with personal trainer Carlos Leon, is following in her famous mum’s musical footsteps after releasing her music under her Lolahol moniker, a nod to her childhood nickname, Lola.
Speaking to Interview magazine in 2021, Lourdes – who has previously dabbled in dancing and modelling – admitted that she did not see herself pursuing a music career in the same vein as her chart-topping parent.
“I can sing. I just don’t care about it,” she claimed. “Maybe it’s too close to home.”
Also at the H&M x Mugler launch was Pamela Anderson who, like Lourdes, rocked a catsuit, which she accessorised with an oversized black blazer.
Other attendees at the VIP event were actor Chloe Sevigny, pop star Charli XCX and British model Neelam Gill.