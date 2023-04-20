Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon looked the spit of her famous mum at the H&M x Mugler launch in New York on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old wowed on the red carpet in a daring black cut-out catsuit from the brand new collection.

The H&M x Mugler collection will give fashionistas the chance to get their hands on the late designer Thierry Mugler’s signature looks at a fraction of their original price.

Lourdes Leon attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

“Each piece is defined by the irrepressible Mugler energy: playful, youthful, body-positive and complimenting each individual’s identity,” reads the official site.

It offers womenswear and menswear, as well as gender-neutral accessories.

Lourdes Leon attends the H&M Mugler launch at 894 Lexington on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Lourdes, who is Madonna’s eldest child with personal trainer Carlos Leon, is following in her famous mum’s musical footsteps after releasing her music under her Lolahol moniker, a nod to her childhood nickname, Lola.

Speaking to Interview magazine in 2021, Lourdes – who has previously dabbled in dancing and modelling – admitted that she did not see herself pursuing a music career in the same vein as her chart-topping parent.

“I can sing. I just don’t care about it,” she claimed. “Maybe it’s too close to home.”

Also at the H&M x Mugler launch was Pamela Anderson who, like Lourdes, rocked a catsuit, which she accessorised with an oversized black blazer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Pamela Anderson attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Arturo Holmes via Getty Images