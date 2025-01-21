Matty Healy Shares 3-Word Response To Rumours His New Music Is Inspired By Taylor Swift

Matty Healy on stage last year Rich Polk via Getty Images

Matty Healy has responded to rumours that his next single will address his past relationship with Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

Last week, The Sun reported that the lead single from the band’s next album, titled God Has Entered My Body, would feature lyrics that allude to Matty and Taylor’s brief romantic relationship.

Responding to a Reddit post about the rumours on Monday, Matty wrote simply: “Huge if true.”

In The Sun’s article, they claim that Matty can be heard singing the Taylor-inspired line: “Keep your head up princess, your tiara is falling.”

Advertisement

However, it’s worth pointing out that Matty first used this expression in a 2021 Instagram post, which was shared two years before things would turn romantic between himself and the Fortnight singer.

Matty has avoided commenting on Taylor’s latest release, claiming a month after its release that while he’d not “really listened to that much of it” he was “sure it’s good” when put on the spot by a paparazzo.

Advertisement

Since the two musicians parted ways, Taylor has since embarked on a relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, Matty is now engaged to the American model Gabriella Bechtel, known professionally as just Gabbriette.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift on stage last month via Associated Press

The Tortured Poets Department is also thought to feature songs inspired by Travis, Taylor’s ex Joe Alwyn and the media personality Kim Kardashian.

It is currently in the running for six awards at the upcoming Grammys, including in the coveted Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year categories.