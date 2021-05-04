Meghan Markle Announces Details Of Her First Children's Book, The Bench

Meghan Markle has announced plans to release her first children’s book. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Duchess Of Sussex’s first book, The Bench, will be released on 8 June, focussing on the “relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life”. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan explained in a statement. “Christian [Robinson, the book’s illustrator] layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life.”

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan Markle at the Lion King premiere in 2019

Meghan added: “This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens” “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.” Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Meghan has provided the voiceover for the Disneynature documentary Elephant, and signed a deal with Netflix. It was recently announced that the first offering to come from Meghan and Prince Harry’s production company, Archewell, would be a docuseries about the Invictus Games, set to debut in 2022.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry