The stars of Netflix's Mother Of The Bride

Mother Of The Bride arrived on Netflix last week, and its cast alone is sending in viewers in their droves to the streaming platform.

The new film – which sat at number one on Netflix UK’s most watched list for days after its release – is a light=hearted rom-com about a mother who travels to her daughter’s destination wedding in Thailand, but receives a shock upon arriving when she discovers that the father of the groom is an old flame.

While critics haven’t exactly had the nicest words to say about the film – which comes from Freaky Friday and Mean Girls director Mark Waters – it’s clearly providing viewers with some much needed silliness and escapism right now.

And if the cast looked familiar to you, that’s because they probably are. Here’s where you might have seen them before…

Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove in Mother Of The Bride (left) and School Of Rock (right) Netflix/Paramount

Miranda Cosgrove plays influencer bride Emma in the film, but she’ll always be a Nickelodeon kid through and through.

The US actor shot to child stardom with her role as the mischievous Megan in Drake and Josh, and later starred in her own show iCarly (which was rebooted between 2021 and 2023).

She was also the precocious young band manager In School Of Rock, after struggling to impress Jack Black with her singing.

However, unlike her character, Miranda actually juggled a flourishing singing career alongside her acting in the real world, before going on to appear in films like Yours, Mine & Ours, Keeping Up With The Steins and The Wild Stallion.

You might remember she even had a brief guest role on one season three episode of Zoey 101, playing science prodigy Paige.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields in Mother Of The Bride (left) and Suddenly Susan (right) Netflix/Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields plays mum Lana in the new Netflix film, and has a Hollywood legacy that spans decades.

She became known for controversial roles in the 1978 film Pretty Baby and 1980’s The Blue Lagoon, before going on to become an ’80s “it” girl and starring in a famous Calvin Klein commercial.

Her other big roles include 1981’s Endless, her own sitcom Suddenly Susan, That ’70s Show, Lipstick Jungle, Jane The Virgin and many more.

Brooke also made a memorable appearance in a season two episode of Friends, playing Joey’s superfan who can’t distinguish between his sitcom character and real life. Also, did anyone else totally forget that she played Hannah Montana’s mum opposite Miley Cyrus in the hit Disney show?

Benjamin Bratt

Benjamin Bratt in Mother Of The Bride (left) and Miss Congeniality (right) Netflix/Ron Batzdorff/Castle Rock/Fortis/Kobal/Shutterstock

Benjamin Bratt plays Lana’s old boyfriend in Mother Of The Bride, but you might know him best for playing Sandra Bullock’s fellow FBI agent and love interest Eric Matthews in Miss Congeniality.

He’s also famous for playing detective Ray Curtis in Law & Order, Tom Lone in Halle Berry’s Catwoman and Paco in his 1993 breakout role Blood In, Blood Out.

As for other TV credits, you’ll have seen him in plenty of other shows over the years like Star, DMZ and Poker Face. He also turns up in a few episodes of Modern Family as Manny’s absent dad, Javier.

Sean Teale

Sean Teale in Mother Of The Bride (left) and Skins (right) Netflix/Channel 4

Along with playing Miranda Cosgrove’s fiancé RJ in Mother Of The Bride, Skins fans will know the British actor best for playing Nick Levan in the E4 teen drama.

Since then, he’s appeared on TV shows like Mr Selfridge, Reign, Incorporated and The Gifted.

Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray in Mother Of The Bride (left) and One Tree Hill (right) Netflix/Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

There was absolutely no chance One Tree Hill fans wouldn’t spot noughties heartthrob Chad Michael Murray playing Lucas (yes, just like Lucas Scott!) in Mother Of The Bride.

Chad is, of course, also also known for Gilmore Girls, Dawson’s Creek, Freaky Friday, A Cinderella Story, House Of Wax, Agent Carter, Riverdale and, most recently, Sullivan’s Crossing.

Rachael Harris

Rachael Harris in Mother Of The Bride (left) and Suits (right) Netflix/USA Network/Getty

Before she was playing aunt Janice in Mother Of The Bride, Rachael spent three years playing the role of therapist Linda Martin in Lucifer. You might have also seen her in Suits, Notes From The Underbelly and Reno 911!.

As for movies, she’s been in The Hangover, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid and Jerry Seinfeld’s recent Unfrosted movie.

She also made another brief but memorable appearance in Modern Family as the fancy restaurant owner with the $50,000 carpet that Cam spills juice on. And remember the episode of Friends where Rachel goes into labour, and has zero privacy in that hospital room she shares with a lady and her creepy husband? That was her, too.

Michael McDonald

Michael McDonald in Mother Of The Bride (left) and performing stand-up in 2013 (right) Netflix/Michael Schwartz/Getty

Michael plays Clay in Mother Of The Bride, a fellow Stanford alum from Lana’s past. The stand-up comic is perhaps best known for his 10-year stint of character work on the sketch comedy show MadTV.

He’s also been in 7th Heaven, Web Therapy and Scrubs. His biggest movie credits, meanwhile, include 2002’s Austin Powers In Goldmember and 2021’s Halloween Kills.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz in Mother Of The Bride (left) and Star Trek: Discovery (right) Netflix/CBS

Wilson Cruz plays Clay’s husband Scott Best in the film, but is most recognisable as Dr. Hugh Culber in Star Trek: Discovery, along with his role as Rickie Vasquez in My So-Called Life.

His other credits include playing Dennis Vasquez in 13 Reasons Why, Party Of Five, Noah’s Arc and Red Band Society.

You might also remember him in the season seven episode of Grey’s Anatomy Start Me Up, in which he plays Kyle, a man whose partner gets injured in an accident the day of their commitment ceremony.

Tasneem Roc

Tasneem Roc in Mother Of The Bride Netflix

Australian actor Tasneem Roc plays uptight wedding planner Camala in Mother Of The Bride, and is known amongst Aussie natives for playing Thania in the teen drama Heartbreak High.

She was also in shows like Home And Away, East West 101, Harrow, The Bureau Of Magical Things.

More recently, she shared the screen with Dylan O’Brien and Jessica Henwick in the 2020 action-adventure film Love And Monsters.