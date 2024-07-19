After David Beckham And Robbie Williams, Another Huge British Celeb Is Getting Their Own Netflix Doc

David Beckham at the launch of his Netflix documentary last year Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In the past few years, Netflix has had huge success with its authorised documentaries about an array of huge celebrities, including British stars like David Beckham and Robbie Williams.

And it seems another intriguing British celebrity is about to become the subject of their own doc with the streaming giant.

Advertisement

On Friday morning, Katie Price paid a visit to Hits Radio, where she revealed that she was about to open up her life to a camera crew once again, for a new Netflix documentary series.

“I’m doing a Netflix series about my life,” she revealed, claiming that filming is due to begin “at the end of the month”.

Katie added: “I can’t wait to have my life on Netflix as a three-parter.”

Katie Price Lia Toby via Getty Images

The Celebrity Big Brother winner also teased that a big-name producer was on board, claiming: “I can’t tell you who the producer, director is but when my sister told me I said ’Are you joking? What? He even knows who I am?!”

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment.

Over the course of her almost 30 years in the spotlight, Katie has always been an open book, speaking candidly about her life in her autobiographies (the seventh of which is about to be released), as well as her numerous reality shows.

Katie began her career in glamour modelling in the late 1990s, and went on to compete in reality shows like I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother, as well as being the centre of many of her own fly-on-the-wall series.

She has also been a tabloid staple thanks to her relationships, including marriages to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler, as well as romances with footballer Dwight York, singer Dane Bowers and reality stars Kris Boyson, Carl Woods and JJ Slater.