Viewers were introduced to the North London pair at the top of Friday’s show, with Simon and Jane sitting down to give their verdict on the likes of Strictly Come Dancing and new dating show The Love Trap.

The Channel 4 show welcomed brother and sister duo Simon and Jane to the gang, following a number of departures from the series in recent months.

There were some new faces as Gogglebox continued on Friday night, with two additions to the cast.

It was an impressive debut for Simon and Jane, who proved to be a hit with fans on social media...

#gogglebox Simon and Jane are a brilliant addition to the show!!!

Absolutely loving Simon and Jane on Gogglebox already. These two are gonna be brilliant. #Gogglebox #SimonAndJaneGogglebox #SimonAndJane @C4Gogglebox

New Goggleboxers Simon and Jane remind me of what @Petesandiford and @PeteandSophie could be like in 30 years! #Gogglebox

#Simon is great in getting a good deal on the Laundry Products 😂😂😂 Love him to do my shopping ✔️ Welcome aboard to you and #Jane ❤️

Their arrival comes after it was announced five other favourites would not be returning to the series after the loss of loved ones.

In June, Pete McGarry, who appeared on the show with his wife Linda, died at the age of 71.

Then in August, Mary Cook, who appeared alongside her best friend Marina, passed away at the age of 91.

Shortly after the news of Mary’s death was confirmed, it was announced that Andy Michael had also died following a short illness at the age of 61.

Andy had appeared on the show since the very first series, alongside his wife Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis, with their two other children Katy and Pascal also making occasional appearances over the years.

Last month, it was confirmed that Carolyne, Alex, Louis, Marina and Linda have all decided not to return to Gogglebox.

News then followed that Paige Deville – who appeared alongside mum Sally – had quit the show and made a number of accusations about it.

Gogglebox has recently faced pressure to introduce a Scottish family into the mix, amid continued criticism about its lack of representation.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross raised the concern again with Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon in a session at the Scottish Affairs Committee last month.

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.