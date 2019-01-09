The chief of the Port of Calais has branded Chris Grayling “disrespectful” for handing ferry companies £100m in a bid to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Jean- Marc Puissesseau said he was “shocked” to learn the transport secretary had awarded three firms – one of which was Seaborne Freight, which does not have a single operational ferry – contracts for new routes to ease pressure should Britain crash out of the EU.

But Puissesseau told the BBC on Wednesday morning the French port “will be ready” and no extra checks were planned that would risk causing traffic build-ups.

“It’s wrong, it’s not true that there will not be more delay,” he said.

He said: “We have heard so many things about the hard Brexit, we [have been] preparing [for] no-deal since one year in Calais.

“For the 29th of March, we will be ready.”

He added: “The only thing we will be asking of the driver that they have their customs declarations, but we will not stop and ask more than we are doing today.”

Puissesseau had made an appeal to Theresa May in March for help avoiding long tailbacks.

He says since then, however, that Calais has prepared for all Brexit outcomes and Grayling handing companies the £100m was “disrespectful”.

“We have been preparing a special packing area for packing and checking points to help the driver do the job so that will in no way way be slowing down the traffic,” he added.