Sharon Osbourne's Claim About Having 'Never Met' This CBB Housemate Before Wasn't Quite Accurate

Fans have unearthed footage of Sharon Osbourne and Fern Britton on TV together, after the former X Factor judge claimed the pair had never met one another before entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Sharon is currently a temporary “lodger” in the CBB compound alongside a cohort of famous housemates, including her old colleague Louis Walsh, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and more.

Upon seeing Fern entering the house earlier this week, Sharon told Louis: “I know who she is, of course. But I’ve never met her. She looks lovely.”

However, after Sharon’s claim was aired on the show, viewers dug up a clip of her appearing alongside Fern on This Morning almost two decades ago years ago.

In the clip, Sharon regales hosts Fern and Phillip Schofield with her first impression of meeting Simon Cowell, describing him with some colourful language on the daytime TV show.

“I’d never met Simon before at all, so I was like, ‘why would you want to project that negativity, that hurtfulness?’” she shared on the sofa. “And then when I met Simon, I realised why. He’s an arsehole.”

The moment was met with laughter from the trio, though Fern apologised right away for the on-air expletive.

Sharon has already provided plenty of entertainment in the Big Brother house, including dishing the dirt on a host of A-listers.

During Wednesday’s edition of CBB spin-off show Late & Live, a clip was shown in which Sharon laid into James Corden for being a name-dropper during a chat with Louis and Gary Goldsmith.

She went on to call Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour “the C-word”, and had no kind words to say about Ellen Degeneres, whose name prompted Sharon to make a vomiting sound.

