The stars of this year's Strictly Come Dancing BBC

Strictly Come Dancing still has another six weeks to go, but it seems some of the contestants aren’t all that bothered about staying in touch.

According to current contestant Dan Walker, some of this year’s celebrities have already exited the cast WhatsApp group.

Advertisement

Dan revealed that some of those who have been eliminated from the show have also cut ties with the group chat.

Advertisement

The BBC Breakfast presenter, who didn’t name any names, shared: “We started off with all 15. Most who have left [the show] have stayed in the group.”

Asked for more details, he told the Daily Star: “I can tell you nothing!”

Advertisement

Dan Walker lifted the lid on the group chat Ray Burmiston/BBC

Dan also explained the celebrities often turn to their fellow stars on the chat when they want to discuss their Strictly experience.

He said: “We talk about anything from jam to ive. As the weeks have gone on, people talk about their injuries, painful knees, what their dance partner has tried to make them do, how exhausted they are.

“It’s a fun group and a good release for people at the end of the day.”

Last weekend saw Adam Peaty and his professional partner Katya Jones axed from the competition after landing in the bottom two alongside Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC One.