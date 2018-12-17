2018 Was The Year We Tried To Tackle Loneliness – What Changed?

“It’s taken eight years for government to take loneliness seriously,” Laura Alcock Ferguson, CEO of the Campaign to End Loneliness, tells HuffPost UK. But 2018 certainly feels as though it’s marked a turning point. This past year, we’ve seen a major shift in visibility for the issue. People talk about loneliness more freely, charities and research groups have released multiple surveys and statistics to highlight its impact, and businesses have started to ask how they too can help. In January, Theresa May appointed Tracey Crouch MP as Minister for Loneliness – a UK first – and suddenly other countries were sitting up and paying attention. By October, the government was unveiling its loneliness strategy, which included an agreed method for measuring it (Denmark has had one in place for a number of years now). In the same month, London was host to a major conference, gathering speakers and guests from across the world, all with a common goal: how can we best tackle loneliness? By November, Crouch had resigned from her position to be replaced by Mims Davies MP. But the issue at hand isn’t going away. Loneliness is thought to affect some nine million people in the UK, while research shows that lacking social connections is as damaging to our health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, increasing the risk of an early death by 26%.

Thanasis Zovoilis via Getty Images

PA Archive/PA Images Tracey Crouch, former Minister for Loneliness.

But those aged 75 and over are still most likely to experience chronic loneliness – and they’re also the least likely to admit it. A staggering 873,000 older people aren’t contacted by anyone at Christmas, according to Age UK. As you grow older you tend to lose more relatives and a lot of people end up living alone. Where a community might once have stepped in to help, now there is very little support. One in nine older people have contact with friends or family less than once a month and for four million older people in the UK, the heartbreaking reality is that the TV set is their main source of company. Undoubtedly, things need to change – and some progress is being made. Laura Alcock Ferguson of the Campaign to End Loneliness tells HuffPost UK that the major highlight of her year has been the “huge interest” in tackling the issue by UK politicians. When the campaign launched in 2011, it wasn’t an issue being taken seriously, she says – connections were seen as nice-to-haves and a lack of them more of an inconvenience than anything else. But now loneliness is widely viewed as both a societal and public health issue. [Read more: How I’m Tackling Loneliness This Christmas – And Why It Landed Me An Invite To Harry And Meghan’s Wedding]

Loneliness is a subjective, unwelcome feeling of lack or loss of companionship. It happens when we have a mismatch between the quantity and quality of social relationships that we have, and those that we want."

Alcock Ferguson says she has witnessed “a tipping point in policy” this year along with a rise in public interest and awareness and people coming up with their own unique ways to tackle the problem in their local communities. “Thinking differently about loneliness is now the big opportunity,” she says. “When you talk to people in the pub or in the cafe or at the bus stop about friendship, connection and loneliness, people relate to all of those things. They all have a story. And yet everyone’s experience of loneliness is so different and so personal... you can’t hope for one solution to help everyone.” How can we get involved and increase connection? All it takes is a bit of creativity. One Nuneaton woman set up a social group using neighbourhood app NextDoor, another launched the #OneMoreCard campaign encouraging people to send an extra Christmas card to someone they think is lonely. The popular Chatty Café scheme – the brainchild of a mum from Manchester encouraging strangers to sit together and have a chat – was rolled out in Costa coffee shops nationwide this year. Other businesses and brands are also getting involved: Heineken launched a Brewing Good Cheer campaign this month, partnering with charities across the UK to host 100 lunches for vulnerable and socially isolated people to help combat loneliness over the festive period. While technology, particularly social media, has been slammed for increasing our sense of social isolation, it is also being used as a force for good in this arena – AV1 is a robot specially designed to prevent loneliness in children or young adults suffering from a long-term illness. When a pupil can’t attend class themselves, AV1 will take his or her place, acting as the child’s eyes, ears and voice in the classroom.

Estera Kluczenko