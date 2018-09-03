Teacher Sends Kids 'Jitter Glitter' To Calm Nerves On Their First Day Of School

“Peggy is starting school this week and has just received a letter from her teacher with a bag of ‘jitter glitter’ to put under her pillow to help with any nerves she might have,” the mum wrote. “I can’t get over how thoughtful this is.”

Mum Jayne Hardy, founder of mental health charity Blurt , shared a picture on Twitter of the small package her daughter Peggy received in the post at the weekend.

A teacher has sent the children in her class - who are starting school for the first time this year - a bag of “jitter glitter” to calm their nerves before the big day.

Peggy is starting school this week and has just received a letter from her teacher with a bag of 'jitter glitter' to put under her pillow to help with any nerves she might have. I can't get over how thoughtful this is 😍 pic.twitter.com/bOeO1AtiMd

The parcel came with a “jitter glitter” poem explaining what it was for, and a small pack of glitter.

The poem acknowledged that some children may be feeling anxious ahead of starting school. It encourages them to sprinkle some glitter under the pillow before they go to bed the night before school to keep them rested and relaxed.

Hardy, whose daughter will be starting a Cornish state school on Wednesday 5 September, said she felt blessed that Peggy has a teacher who understands the emotional side of transitioning through life.

“It was such a thoughtful but comforting thing to receive in the post,” the mum told HuffPost UK. “Peggy was surprised to have some post of her own and later said that her new teacher is very kind. It’s made the world of difference to her, and mine, starting school nerves.”

[READ MORE: The 7 Hacks Parents Need To Make Those Back To School Mornings Go Smoothly]

The mum added: “She’s absolutely convinced too, that it’s magic glitter that will help her sleep well.”

It’s a small gesture but one that will no doubt make a world of difference to the children preparing for the first day at school this week.