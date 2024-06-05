These 5 Foods And Drinks Will Ensure That You Get A Restful Sleep

iiievgeniy via Getty Images

For those of us that have spent many nights tossing and turning, only to turn to Doctor Google to try any trick in the book to help us nod off, it seems like there really isn’t anything that can fix poor sleep that isn’t a solid sleeping tablet.

However, according to one sleep expert, we need to spend less time looking at sleeping hacks, and a little more time thinking about which foods can help us lull into a restful snooze.

Advertisement

Anush Pervez, a sleep expert at SleepSeeker said: “Sleep is not something that comes easily to a lot of people and there are lots of different tips and tricks out there to help you sleep better. One factor that is often overlooked is how your diet can affect your sleep quality.

“The foods you eat and the timings of your meals can influence how easily you fall asleep and how restful the night is. A light snack before bed is recommended, especially for insomniacs as having a small amount of food in your system can help you to sleep and will prevent any hunger-related disturbances.”

With this in mind, Pervez shared the best foods to eat to improve your sleep.

The best foods and drinks to have before bed

A small amount of turkey

Pervez said: “While eating a large amount of protein right before going to sleep is not recommended, in moderation foods such as Turkey can help to improve sleep quality and reduce disturbances.”

This is because turkey contains tryptophan, an amino acid that increases the body’s melatonin levels and helps with sleep.

Advertisement

Fatty fishes

Pervez said: “Incorporating fish such as salmon or tuna into your dinners is an easy way to increase your vitamin D intake.

“A lack of vitamin D can increase the risk of sleep disorders and difficulties sleeping so alongside making an effort to spend some time outside, increasing the quantity of vitamin D-rich foods in your diet can help to improve sleep.”

Swapping one coffee for herbal tea

While this won’t be welcome news to coffee lovers, Pervez said that switching out just one of your daily coffees for a herbal tea like chamomile tea can improve your sleep quality.

The expert added: “Chamomile tea helps to reduce anxiety which in turn can lead to more restful sleep. Similarly, it contains antioxidants which have been said to reduce insomnia.”

A small amount of honey

Pervez said: “Adding a small amount of honey to an afternoon snack or evening meal can also have sleep benefits.”

Advertisement

This is because honey contains the sugar glucose which can lower the brain’s orexin levels, a neuropeptide which regulates wakefulness.

A handful of nuts

Pervez said: “We recommend eating nuts such as walnuts and pistachios which, alongside being high in vitamins and minerals, are some of the most melatonin-rich foods.

“Due to their high levels of melatonin, eating a handful of these nuts before bed may help improve your sleep quality.”

Limit your caffeine intake

Finally, Pervez added: “Everyone reacts differently to food, however, as a general rule some items, such as coffee and other caffeine drinks, should be limited to earlier hours of the day to prevent any disruptions to your sleep.”