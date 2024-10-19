This Is Exactly What Your Baby Should Be Wearing To Bed This Winter

Unsplash Unsplash

As the darker evenings draw in and our homes are warmed by central heating, it’s essential that while we’re regulating temperatures, it’s essential that we keep our babies safe from overheating or discomfort.

Thankfully, leading UK baby accessory brand Nuby has teamed up with Jo Rammel, a certified infant sleep coach at The Little Sleep Spot to share expert tips on how to help your baby sleep in winter – including what to do when the clocks change to ensure no disruption.

It’s important but not as complicated as you’d think.

How to help your baby sleep during winter

The ideal room temperature for a baby room

Rammel advised: “Ideally, the room your baby sleeps in should be between 16-20°C.

“While it can be tempting to turn up the heating during the winter, it’s important that your baby doesn’t get too hot. If you’re unsure about the room temperature, buying a baby room thermometer can be a useful way to check the temperature whenever your baby is asleep.”

How to dress your baby for sleep in winter

The expert revealed that during the colder months, most babies don’t need to wear extra clothes, as long as the room temperature is correct.

She added: “When the temperature drops below 16°C dress your baby in a onesie, long-sleeve bodysuit or pyjamas, and a 2.5 tog sleeping bag. If the temperature drops below 14°C upgrade to a 3.5 tog sleeping bag.

“For safety reasons, even in the colder months, the cot should be clear of blankets, pillows and soft toys. Babies should NEVER sleep with a hot water bottle, electric blanket or near a radiator or heater.”

If you’re worried that your baby might be too cold, some signs to look out for include:

Feeling cold to touch on their tummies, neck or back.

Becoming lethargic and slow to respond.

Frequent night wakings

Jo Rammel’s expert tips for helping a baby to sleep during winter

Introducing tryptophan-rich foods into your baby’s diet

“These foods support the production of serotonin, which then converts into melatonin – the sleepy hormone. Some great options include cheese, eggs, milk, chicken, fish, oats, beans, lentils, bananas, spinach and broccoli.”

Use a consistent white noise to mask the sound of your boiler coming on

“Now your heating is probably back on after summer, boilers often kick in very early in the morning, which can be noisy and wake your little one up too early. I always recommend using consistent white noise to mask external sounds while they sleep.”

Ensure daily exposure to natural light to regulate your baby’s body clock

“Although winter weather often means less time outdoors for babies, getting daily exposure to natural light is great for regulating your baby’s body clock. If you can, try to still take your little one outside every day into the daylight (indirect sunlight for little babies).”

Avoid screen time in the hour before bedtime

“Blue light from screens can affect your little one’s melatonin production, so trying to avoid screen time in the hour before bedtime can be helpful.”

How to prevent babies waking too early after clocks change

Rammel advised “My top tip is to adjust bedtime by 15 minutes each night throughout the week before the clock change. So, if your baby usually goes to sleep at 6.45pm, shift it to 7pm, then 7.15pm, and continue until bedtime reaches 7.45pm.

“By Saturday night, they will be going to bed an hour later and are more likely to wake up an hour later on Sunday morning. Also, during that week, keep the curtains closed and the lights off for 15 minutes longer each morning.

“This all helps to adjust their circadian rhythm, making it easier for them to adjust to waking up an hour later.”