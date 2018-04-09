Mum's Overnight Time-Lapse Video Gives A Brutal Insight Into Sleeplessness When You Have Kids

A mum has shared a time-lapse video of what happens through the night in her house, showing the brutal reality of why mums and dads get so little sleep.

On this night in particular, Melanie Darnell, who shares fitness and parenting posts on Instagram (Fit Momma of 3), had a two-year-old with an ear infection and a 10-month-old baby who struggled to sleep. She taped a camera to the ceiling to show others how her nights often go when her husband works away.

The video shows Darnell getting into bed alone at 10pm. Soon after, her 10-month-old joins her in bed. Fast forward several hours and her toddler is in bed with them too.