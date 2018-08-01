Tommy Robinson has won his challenge against a contempt of court charge, and will be released on bail today. The Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and two other judges in London quashed a finding of contempt made in May, and have ordered a fresh hearing of the allegation. Supporters in the packed courtroom at the Royal Courts of Justice broke into a round of applause as Lord Burnett announced the decision. Robinson, real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, challenged the decision on 18 July when judges reserved their decision.

PA Wire/PA Images Supporters of Tommy Robinson celebrate outside the Royal Court of Justice

He was initially jailed in Leeds for 10 months after breaking reporting restrictions during a criminal trial by conducting a Facebook Live broadcast outside Leeds court. He was also sentenced to a further three months for breaching a previous suspended sentence relating to an incident at Canterbury Crown Court in May 2017. Lord Burnett ordered that there should be “silence” in the court as he continued to read a summary of the reasons for Wednesday’s ruling. He said that the judge who heard Robinson’s case in Leeds should not have commenced the hearing that day. Robinson was jailed five hours after he filmed outside the court, the speed of which led to “difficulties” for his defense to investigate mitigating factors against his sentencing. “Once the appellant had removed the video from Facebook, there was no longer sufficient urgency to justify immediate proceedings. In those circumstances it would have been preferable to adjourn, as had happened in the Canterbury proceedings,” the judgement read. Lord Burnett further found that no details of the case against Robinson were put to him during his hearing, saying that there was “a muddle over the nature of the contempt being considered. “There was no clarity about what the appellant was admitting or on what basis he was being sentenced.” There were also errors in the court order which suggested Robinson had been jailed for a criminal offence, rather than for contempt of court, he said. He added: “Errors like this have serious consequences upon the classification of prisoners, resulting in the deprivation of privileges.” The judge also took issue with the punishment Robinson received, and criticised that it occurred so “quickly after the conduct which is complained of”. About 25 Robinson supporters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice by the time the ruling was made, cheering when they were notified of the judge’s decision. A similar number of people staged a “Stand Up To Racism” protest with police separating the two groups.

PA Wire/PA Images Stand Up To Racism protesters also demonstrated outside the court today

Robinson supporter Vince Cawthron said outside court after the ruling: “I am quietly pleased. He could be back with his family in hours.” Another supporter, David Scott, added: “Brilliant result. I think it’s the best we can hope for at the moment. “Hopefully it will start a backlash against what’s gone wrong with this country.” The jailing of the 35-year-old sparked a wave of “Free Tommy” protests across the UK, some of which turned violent. Before the decision was reached, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the force had “made contingencies for potential issues”. She told The Independent: “We’ll see where the Free Tommy Robinson supporters go next and what they’re thinking next – it is a large set of people at the moment. “We are thinking about it and will be well-prepared.” Robinson’s lawyer, Jeremy Dein QC, argued at the hearing earlier this month that Robinson’s convictions should be quashed as there were “fundamental procedural defects” in the criminal proceedings, and that his client should be released immediately having already served two months in prison. Dein said Robinson’s court appearance in Leeds was “unnecessarily and unfairly rushed”, with his client being arrested, sentenced and jailed within hours of his arrest.

PA Wire/PA Images Supporters of Yaxley-Lennon gathered outside the court during his appeal hearing earlier this month