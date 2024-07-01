Trump Throws Middle-Of-The-Night Fit After Nancy Pelosi Called Him Out On Live TV

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump posted a wild late night rant aimed at Representative Nancy Pelosi (Democrat, California) after the former House speaker slammed his debate performance as a “manifesto of lies” during an MSNBC interview earlier in the day.

“As you may recall, I tore up his speech at a State of the Union because it was a total manifesto of lies,” she said on Sunday. “And that’s what we saw the other night, which must be rejected as well as his candidacy.”

She pointed to Trump’s false claim that he wanted to send troops to the Capitol on January 6 but was blocked by Pelosi, who was House speaker at the time.

She said people were hurt and killed at the Capitol due to Trump’s inactions ― just as people were hurt and killed due to his mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a dangerous person, and evil,” she told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki.

That apparently triggered Trump, who fired back on his Truth Social website at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday:

Pelosi, like most observers, noted that President Joe Biden came across poorly during the debate.

“It was not a good night, let’s face that, in terms of performance for Joe Biden. He’s so much better than that,” she said, but added that Biden tried to talk about policy and plans while Trump simply lied.

“How can you have a legitimate debate when somebody is totally lying, you have to completely dispel their falsehoods,” she said.

But she wondered why all the attention is on Biden, while Trump’s glaring issues go ignored.

“This guy’s old. He doesn’t have a stream of thought that is logical,” she said. “And nobody says anything about that, that he can be so disassociated from the facts.”

She said she still supports Biden, who represents “integrity, concern for people,” while Trump stands for “dishonesty, and self-serving lies.”

See Pelosi’s full interview with Psaki below: