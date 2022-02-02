UK Records 534 Daily Covid Deaths In Week Government Says 'We've Won The War'

People queuing in bad weather to enter a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent. Gareth Fuller via PA Wire/PA Images

The UK has recorded 534 daily Covid-19 deaths, the highest figure since February last year.

It comes as statisticians suggested Covid-19 infections have stopped falling, and a week after Plan B restrictions were abandoned and ministers said the Omicron-fuelled surge was “in retreat”.

Advertisement

The government said on Wednesday a further 534 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 157,409.

These figures now include deaths in England following possible reinfections of Covid-19, which is why there has been a jump in the cumulative total of deaths and why the daily total is higher than recently.

Advertisement

But the daily figure is the highest since February 23, 2021, when the daily count was 548. The new data will raise questions over the rolling back of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday, culture secretary Nadine Dorries, when doing a media round defending Boris Johnson, said: “We have won the war on Covid in this country. That’s what people see and that’s what people know.”

Advertisement

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79



On 2 February 88,085 new cases and 534 deaths in 28 days of a positive test were reported in the UK.



Our data includes the number of people receiving a first, second and booster dose of the #vaccine pic.twitter.com/QX7zBvpajy — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) February 2, 2022

There were 88,085 cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Covid-19 infections have plateaued or showed an increase.

In England around one in 20 people in private households are estimated to have had the virus in the week to January 29, or 2.6 million people – unchanged from the week to January 22.

In Wales around one in 20 people had Covid-19 last week, up from one in 30.

Advertisement

Northern Ireland has also seen a week-on-week increase, from one in 20 people to one in 15.