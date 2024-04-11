Vinnie Jones Says Simon Cowell Tried To Convince Him To Release A Christmas Single

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME -- "For A Few More Leke More" Episode 204 -- Pictured: Vinnie Jones as Albi Briscu -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBC via Getty Images

Vinnie Jones is a man of many talents, but it seems he draws the line at Christmas music.

The ex footballer and actor competed in The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, before he was eliminated in the semi-finals, ultimately finishing in sixth place.

The Gentlemen star recently reflected on his stint on the celebrity singing contest while speaking on Geoff Shreeves’s Football, Music and Me podcast, remembering the time he was almost roped into a festive single.

“When you do the X Factor, they really sign you up. Simon...no wonder he’s got a few quid. You are signed on for albums and singles, and I went, ’don’t worry about it,” he recalled (via The Mirror).

“All of a sudden, Simon or somebody had some good idea to bring out a Christmas single, and I said: ‘Absolutely not. I’m not doing that.’”

The former Wimbledon player showed off his singing chops with his covers album Respect in 2002, which featured songs like ‘Mustang Sally’, ‘Everybody Needs Somebody’ and ‘Dance To The Music’.

But he was sure that would be a “one and done”, before he went on to take part in The X Factor. He also admitted that doesn’t look back with much pride on his performances.

“The other day, one of the lads put the X Factor on...oh, it’s awful,” he said. “But at the time you think it’s good. The trouble was, in your drinking days, you think you’re the nuts.”

However, he added that participating in the show was a much needed “band aid” in “those early dark days” after he lost his wife to cancer in 2019, aged just 53.

Vinnie’s X Factor comments come after admitting back in 2021 that he didn’t know “what I was thinking” going on The Masked Singer Australia.