Adele Roberts ITV

Adele Roberts has become the 10th celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the next series of Dancing On Ice.

The former Radio 1 DJ shared the news during an interview on Thursday’s edition of Lorraine, enthusing: “It’s ‘bricking it on ice’ for me!

Advertisement

“I think the hardest part is putting myself out there as I usually hide away. I did radio as it’s not visual. That’s going to be a big challenge.”

In 2021, Adele began treatment for stomach cancer, and last year celebrated the news that she is now cancer-free.

“After cancer I have my life back,” she told Lorraine. “I actually can’t wait for the glam!”

Adele in the Lorraine studio earlier this year Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Adele initially rose to fame as a housemate on the third series of Big Brother in 2002, where she lived alongside Alison Hammond and Jade Goody.

Advertisement

Following her stint in the Big Brother house, Adele began a career in broadcasting, and presented Radio 1’s weekend breakfast show until her departure earlier this year.

She also competed on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2019.

Adele leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019 ITV/Shutterstock

Three more stars were also unveiled on Tuesday, in the form of reality Miles Nazaire, Gogglebox fave Stephen Lustig-Webb and comedian Lou Sanders, followed by former EastEnders fave Ricky Norwood on Wednesday.

Two more celebrities are expected to be announced for the next season of Dancing On Ice in the coming days. Check out more stars rumoured to be taking part here.