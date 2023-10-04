Dancing On Ice Confirms Former EastEnders Favourite As Newest Addition To Next Series' Line-Up

Dancing On Ice Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Former EastEnders star Ricky Norwood has revealed he’s set to take part in next year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

He announced the news during Wednesday’s edition of Loose Women, telling the panel: “I’m apprehensive about the lifts, especially the headbanger. I’ve got to trust in the process, trust in the training, trust in the trainers.”

Ricky is best known for his portrayal of Arthur “Fatboy” Chubb in EastEnders, a role he played for five years before the character was killed off in 2015.

He recently reprised the role of Fatboy in a flashback sequence featuring the recently-returned Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins).

As well as his soap role, Ricky has previously competed on Celebrity Big Brother, where he finished in second place. Since then, he played a supporting character in two of Netflix’s festive The Princess Switch films.

Ricky Norwood ITV

Dancing On Ice doesn’t actually return to our screens until January 2024, but the line-up is announced months in advance, due to the amount of training that goes into the competition.

Three more stars were also unveiled on Tuesday, in the form of reality Miles Nazaire, Gogglebox fave Stephen Lustig-Webb and comedian Lou Sanders.