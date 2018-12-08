Amber Rudd Becomes First Cabinet Member To Raise 'Plan B' For Brexit

Amber Rudd has warned Tories not to oust Theresa May if her Brexit plan is rejected by MPs and suggested a Norway-style arrangement was a plausible alternative to the Prime Minister’s deal.

The Work and Pensions Secretary became the first Cabinet minister to publicly discuss the merits of a “Plan B” if May crashes to defeat in Tuesday’s crunch Commons vote.

She also suggested a second referendum was another potential outcome that might be sought by MPs if the deal is thrown out.

Rudd told The Times that, should the deal be voted down, she would prefer a so-called Norway-plus model for Brexit that would involve staying part of the European Economic Area.

The former home secretary said the alternative “seems plausible not just in terms of the country but in terms of where the MPs are,” but conceded that “nobody knows if it can be done”.

Rudd predicted a “chaotic” period if the Government is defeated.

“If it doesn’t get through, anything could happen – People’s Vote, Norway-plus, any of these options could come forward and none of them are as good as the current arrangement we have got with the Withdrawal Agreement to vote on on Tuesday.”