340 Last-Minute Amazon Deals You'll Regret Not Nabbing Before The Spring Sale Ends

*This is not a drill* It’s your last chance to grab these amazing deals and make some huge savings.

Just some of the best deals you have a few hours left to snap up in the Amazon sale
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors.

The Amazon Spring Sale officially ends at midnight tonight, so if you haven’t already made the most of the huge discounts on big brand items, then take this as your final warning to check it out.

There’s some great deals and amazing savings to be had across the site – from home essentials and handy gadgets to cleaning tools and beauty products galore, you’re sure to find some must-have bargains to bag.

So, if you want to avoid the post-sale FOMO, make sure to add the items to your basket before it’s too late...

Amazon
Save £22 on these two bestselling self-adhesive shower shelves
Get them for £16.32 (were £28.99)
Amazon
There's a 37% saving on this chrome dressing table mirror with dual trays
Get it for £8.12 (was £12.85)
Amazon
Nab 20% off this expandable pot and pan organiser
Get it for £23.99 (was £30)
Amazon
Get 38% off this popular Flash Power mop starter kit
£20 (was £32) at Amazon
Amazon
Nab a 57% saving on this slim and stylish soap dish
Get it for £5.99 (was £14)
Amazon
This pair of underbed storage bags have been discounted by 36%
Get them for £9.59 (were £14.99)
Amazon
This Karcher window vacuum has been discounted by almost £40
Get it for £75.49 (was £114.99)
Amazon
Save 28% on these two stainless steel black self-adhesive shower caddies
Get them for £21.59 (were £29.99)
Amazon
Get 36% off this playful paper towel holder
Get it for £16.49 (was £25)
Amazon
Nab a 40% deduction on this over-the-door hanging organiser
Get it for £6.20 (was £10.34)
Amazon
There's a 48% discount on this weekly 3-times-a-day pill organiser box
Get it for £6.79 (was £12.99)
Amazon
This gorgeous contemporary jewellery box has had a £36 price deduction
Get it for £43.84 (was £80)
Amazon
Make a 30% saving on this bestselling compact cutlery drawer organiser
Get it for £13.99 (was £20)
Amazon
Snap up a £5 saving on this set of two self-adhesive utensil hangers
Get them for £11.99 (were £16.99)
Amazon
This microfibre spray mop has been discounted by a generous 63%
Get it for £9.30 (was £24.99)
Amazon
Get a £5 discount on this 5-tier hanging wardrobe organiser
Get it for £10.99 (was £15.99)
Amazon
Make a 31% saving on this large Joseph Joseph toothbrush caddy
Get it for £12.50 (was £18)
Amazon
There's been a £5 deduction on this 10-pack of skirts and trouser hangers
Get them for £7.39 (were £12.32)
Amazon
Make a 30% saving on this viral microfibre mop and bucket set, which has been a huge hit on TikTok
Get it for £33.49 (was £47.68)
Amazon
Get £16 off this set of four stackable wardrobe storage baskets
Get them for £33.99 (were £49.99)
Amazon
Make a 37% saving on this sleek shower squeegee and over-screen holder
Get it for £17.99 (was £28.50)
Amazon
Bag 30% off this set of three stackable see-through drawers
Get it for £12.99 (was £18.53)
Amazon
Save over £13 on this stylish and compact Joseph Jospeh 5-piece nest of utensils
Get them for £21.99 (were £35)
Amazon
This sweet wall-mounted bookshelf for kids has a 44% saving
Get it for £28.04 (was £49.99)
Amazon
There's a 49% discount on this clever belt hanger
Get it for £4.16 (was £8.09)
Amazon
Save an incredible £110 on this highly-rated Shark vacuum cleaner
Get it for £189.05 (was £299.99)
Amazon
Get 44% off this suction cup bath toy storage organiser
Get it for £5.59 (was £9.99)
Amazon
Make a 25% saving on this set of six airtight storage containers
Get them for £10.79 (were £14.40)
Amazon
Save £6 on this pack of three wall-mounted broom and mop grippers
Get them for £9.99 (were £15.99)
Amazon
Get a 27% discount on this wall-mounted iron holder
Get it for £10.49 (was £14.30)
Amazon
There’s a £14 saving on this set of three matching kitchen canisters
Get it for £23.99 (was £37.99)
Amazon
Make a 32% saving on this wall-mounted coat rack with five hooks
Get it for £21.99 (was £32.50)
Amazon
Get 40% off this bestselling silicone toilet brush and holder
Get it for £8.99 (was £14.99)
Amazon
Save over £20 on this gorgeous woven basket that’s perfect for laundry or storage
Get it for £19.98 (was £30.99)
Amazon
Make a 56% saving on this set of fourteen see-through drawer organisers
Get them for £10.99 (were £24.99)
Amazon
There’s a 51% discount on this set of three metal floating bookshelves
Get them for £19.57 (were £40)
Amazon
This box of four Tapo smart plugs has a huge 44% off
Get them for £27.99 (was £49.99)
Amazon
There’s a 54% discount on this robot vacuum cleaner and mop
Get it for £119.99 (was £259.99)
Amazon
Make a 35% saving on this 3-in-1 wireless charging dock
Get it for £23.99 (was £36.99)
Amazon
Coffee lovers can make a huge 67% saving on this Nespresso Vertuo Plus machine
Get it for £66 (was £200) at Amazon
Amazon
These Apple AirPods are now marked down by 11%
£169 (Was £189) at Amazon
Amazon
Get nearly £40 off this bestselling deep tissue massage gun
Get it for £70.22 (was £109.99)
Amazon
Looking for a lightweight cordless vacuum? This Shark anti-hair wrap stick vacuum cleaner currently has a huge 44% off
Get it for £194.65 (was £349.99)
Amazon
Enjoy a £150 discount on these Beats noise cancelling headphones
Get them for £199.99 (were £349.95)
Amazon
This bestselling baby monitor has a generous £30 discount
Get it for £49.99 (was £79.99)
Amazon
Grab this 2nd Generation Ring Video Doorbell and save 30%
Get it for £69.99 (was £99.99)
Amazon
Get 26% off this Fire TV Stick 4K Max right now
Get it for £47.99 (was £64.99)
Amazon
This family-sized Tower airfryer with hundreds of reviews has 30% off
Get it for £48.90 (was £69.99)
Amazon
There’s 16% saving on this wireless keyboard and mouse set
Get it for £25.99 (was £30.99)
Amazon
Grab this Apple MacBook Pro and save 20%
£1199 (Was £1499) at Amazon
Amazon
Bag 40% off this dash cam that comes with an SD card
Get it for £35.99 (was £59.99)
Amazon
Save 45% on this mini portable iPhone power bank
Get it for £14.39 (was £31.99)
Amazon
There’s a 43% discount on this Braun all-in-one trimmer
Get it for £43.10 (was £74.99)
Amazon
Save 15% on this wireless charging pad
Get it for £11.55 (was £13.59)
Amazon
This soundbar with built-in subwoofer has been given a 34% discount
Get it for £99 (was £150)
Amazon
Get 30% off these bestselling Anker noise cancelling bluetooth headphones
Get it for £55.99 (was £79.99)
Amazon
This Philips Sonicare whitening electric toothbrush has an £150 discount
Get it for £99.99 (was £249.99)
Amazon
Get your hands on this Series 7 Apple Watch whilst it has 26% off
£479 (Was £649) at Amazon
Amazon
Bag £30 off this outdoor security camera
Get it for £19.99 (was £49.99)
Amazon
Enjoy a 36% saving on this Lumie SAD therapy light
Get it for £62.99 (was £99)
Amazon
Save £25 on the bestselling Revlon One-Step Volumizer
Get it for £38.24 (was £62.99)
Amazon
Get 33% off this brilliant gaming headset with a noise-cancelling microphone
Get them for £26.09 (were £38.99)
Amazon
Save a whopping £120 on this powerful robot vacuum cleaner – that's 55% off!
Get it for £99.99 (was £219.99)
Amazon
Enjoy a 25% saving on this smart radiator thermostat
Get it for £41.23 (was £54.99)
Amazon
Save 24% on this 9th Generation Apple iPad
£396.99 (Was £519) at Amazon
Amazon
Enjoy a 47% saving on this pocket photo sticker printer
Get it for £31.91 (was £59.99)
Amazon
Bag a 31% saving on the Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Waver
Get it for £17.82 (was £25.99)
Amazon
Nab a 16% saving on this electric neck and back massager
Get it for £31.99 (was £37.99)
Amazon
Treat yourself to an £100 saving on this Garmin GPS running watch
Get it for £149.99 (was £249)
Amazon
There’s a £65 saving to be had on this Oral B Battery-powered water flosser
Get it for £59.99 (was £124.99)
Amazon
These 12 Oral-B electric toothbrush heads are half price
£24.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon
Amazon
These 11-pack of Gillette razor blade refills have over £5 off
£21.55 (was £26.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 83 Finish diswasher tablets with 49% off
£11.69 (was £23) at Amazon
Amazon
Or this pack of 100 has 47% off
£15.85 (was £30 at Amazon)
Amazon
Or if Fairy is more your brand, five-pack of 20 tablets has 17% off
£21.09 (was £25.50) at Amazon
Amazon
This pack of eight Finish dishwasher deep cleaners now has 49% off
£16.99 (was £33.20) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 32% off this 122 pack of Ariel washing tablets
£22 (was £32.50) at Amazon
Amazon
But if Fairy Non Bio is your go-to, there's £9 off 120 tablets
£26.99 (was £36) at Amazon
Amazon
Get these highly-reviewed Fairy scent boosters and save 35%
£22.55 (Was £34.50) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 46% off this 30-pack of thin-feel Durex condoms
£10.89 (was £19.99) at Amazon
Amazon
These Command strips are perfect for hanging heavier pictures, and have 34% off
£8.49 for 10 (was £12.99) at Amazon
Amazon
You can save 18% on these 200 bin bags
£22.99 (Was £28.19) at Amazon
Amazon
Save 22% off this pack of 60 Nespresso-compatible coffee pods
£17.84 (was £22.80) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 300 pieces of peppermint Extra chewing gum and save 41%
£11.59 (Was £19.50) at Amazon
Amazon
Get a month's supply of Always Discreet pads for 30% off
£15.30 (was £22) at Amazon
Amazon
Nail meal prep with the help of this set of five food containers, which has 36% off
£9.59 (was £14.89) at Amazon
Amazon
Make a 15% saving on these 250 peppermint teabags
£20.82 (Was £24.49) at Amazon
Amazon
Remove limescale, residue and odours from your washing machine with these tablets – get this 75 pack with 30% off
£13 (was £18.60) at Amazon
Amazon
Save a fiver on this 32 pack of Energizer AAA batteries
£13.99 (was £18.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Or if you need AA batteries, this 24 pack has 26% off
£10.99 (was £14.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Get six LED bayonet warm white lightbulbs at 31% off
£11.89 (was £17.29) at Amazon
Amazon
This set of 10 spotlight LED bulbs also has a saving of 31%
£12.74 (was £18.49) at Amazon
Amazon
Change the mood of your room with these colour-changing Smart bulbs and save 56%
£18.80 (was £42.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Save 33% on these 50 velvet non-slip hangers
£19.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Save £3 on 120 of these magic spot-clearing patches that help clear skin instantly
£14.99 (was £17.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Get a deeper night's sleep with this set of four Slientnight pillows, which have 25% off
£24 (was £32) at Amazon
Amazon
Make a huge 45% saving on this pack of six Original Source shower gels
£9 (Was £18) at Amazon
Amazon
Make travelling with hand luggage easier with this 18 piece collection of toiletry containers, which have 15% off
£12.74 (was £14.99) at Amazon
Amazon
These collection of five refillable fragrance atomisers are perfect for holidays or your workbag, and have 32% off
£6.79 (was £9.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Make a 23% on this 12 pack of 0% alcohol Lucky Saint beer
£19.17 (was £25) at Amazon
Amazon
There's 15% off this 84 multipack selection of Whikas cat food
£25.79 (was £30.42) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 42 packs of Pedigree dog food at 15% off
£21.09 (was £24.92) at Amazon
Amazon
Treat your dog and 10kg of Pedigree gravy bones at 33% off
£28.09 (was £42.18) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 12 packs of these baby wipes (each containing 720 wipes) with a 17% discount
£23.68 (was £28.50) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 12 of these strong and absorbing paper towels for 20% off
£32 (Was £40) at Amazon
Amazon
Refill your soap dispensers with these two 5 litre Carex bottles and save 15%
£22.10 (Was £26) at Amazon
Amazon
Save £6 on 12 packs of Andrex wet wipes
£12 (was £18) at Amazon
Amazon
There's a 29% saving to be had on these 72 aloe-scented loo rolls
£24.50 (was £34.99) at Amazon
Amazon
This Tefal Actifry basket air fryer currently has a 50% discount
£99 (Was £199.99) at Amazon
Amazon
This 10 litre air fryer oven, which also has two grill racks, is now marked down by 16%
£93.99 (Was £111.74) at Amazon
Amazon
Get this Tefal 9-in-1 air fryer, oven, grill and rotisserie and save a whopping 42%
£126.99 (Was £219.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Cooking for two? This Russell Hobbs small digital air fryer will do just the job and save 28%
£53.94 (Was £74.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Make a 29% saving on this Tower dual drawer air fryer
£113.49 (Was £159.99) at Amazon
Amazon
This touchscreen Alexa-controlled Proscenic 5 litre air fryer is now reduced by 16%
£79.99 (Was £95) at Amazon
Amazon
Save 24% on this sleek and compact Ninja Max air fryer
£129 (Was £169.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 30% off this family sized Tower air fryer
£48.90 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Save 27% on this COSORI XXL 5.5L air fryer
£87.99 (Was £119.99) at Amazon
1
Amazon
Save a huge 70% on the SJP Lovely fragrance
£13.70 (Was £45) at Amazon
2
Amazon
You can grab this Real Techniques sponge for 44% less than its usual price
£3.93 (Was £6.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Save 50% on this BaByliss air styler and say hello to a bouncy blowout
£39.99 (Was £80) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Looking for a cleansing and detoxifying natural face wash? Save 20% on this ManCave face wash that does just the job
£5.63 (Was £7) at Amazon
5
Amazon
No more waiting for your locks to fully dry before straightening, these Remington Wet2Dry straighteners now have 57% off
£43 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Make a huge 53% saving on this L’Oreal Paris renewing radiance night serum
£14.22 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Swap your aerosol deodorant for this Wild natural deodorant starter kit and save 20%
£10.39 (Was £12.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Achieve a perfect pout with 30% off this Makeup Revolution plumping shine lip balm
£3.49 (Was £4.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Get this hydrating Olay face cream whilst it’s marked down by 51%
£16.75 (Was £34) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Get lusciously long lashes with 18% off this Urban Decay mascara
£18.75 (Was £23) at Amazon
11
Amazon
This Bio-Oil Gel is great for dry skin and it now has 36% off
£9.55 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
This Garnier SPF50 over makeup spray is currently reduced by 50%
£6 (Was £12) at Amazon
13
Amazon
If you have trouble settling down for bed, get your hands on This Works aromatherapy candle and save 24%
£19.76 (Was £26) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Grab this warm and woody scent from BOSS whilst it has 53% off
£51.22 (Was £109) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Get 34% off this Eyelure eyebrow dye
£5.25 (Was £8) at Amazon
16
Amazon
This Remington waterproof electric shaver for men also has a huge 63% saving
£44.99 (Was £119.99) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Create a flawlessly natural contour with this Illamasqua gel sculpt stick and save 32%
£17 (Was £25) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Save 38% on this REDKEN leave in conditioner and treatment spray
£13.30 (Was £21.39) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Had your eye on a Foreo? Save 35% on this face sculpting Foreo Bear Mini device
£135.85 (Was £209) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Perfect your manicure, whilst strengthening brittle nails, with 15% off this OPI 3-in-1
£12.33 (Was £14.50) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Get a whopping 70% off this Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette
£17.84 (Was £60) at Amazon
22
Amazon
Give the gift of a self-care sanctuary to a loved one (or yourself) and save a whopping 42%
£28.91 (Was £50) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Save 29% on this Got2b root volume hair styling powder
£3.70 (Was £5.21) at Amazon
24
Amazon
Bye-bye tired eyes with 32% off this Inkey List caffeine eye cream
£6.76 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Get stronger and thicker lashes with 33% off this L’Oreal lash serum
£9.99 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
This Just For Men grey reducing shampoo now has 40% off
£5.99 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
27
Amazon
This Joop! Homme Eau de Toilette is currently reduced by 70%
£21.25 (Was £70) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Make blowdrying your hair a breeze with 60% off this Panasonic fast drying hair dryer
£39.99 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Get the glossy lip look with 55% off this hydrating Maybelline Lifter Gloss
£4.05 (Was £8.99) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Looking for a soothing way to remove your makeup? This Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm is reduced by 29%
£32.63 (Was £46) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Save 41% on the highly-rated Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara
£5.86 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
32
Amazon
Get 20% off this Mylee complete gel nail kit
£71.99 (Was £89.99) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Mum’s to be, you can save 39% on this Burt’s Bees body oil
£6.43 (Was £10.49) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Replenish and soothe your skin with 17% off this Neal’s Yard Remedies Frankincense cream
£27.44 (Was £33) at Amazon
35
Amazon
This Calvin Klein Euphoria perfume has 53% off right now
£25.50 (Was £54) at Amazon
36
Amazon
Get 33% off this L’Oreal for Men daily moisturiser, which includes Vitamin C and proteins
£10.04 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
Amazon
This gorgeous Le Creuset signature cast iron casserole dish is now marked down by 38%
£175.97 (Was £285) at Amazon
Amazon
Champion dinnertime with 22% off this handy Ninja electric pressure cooker
£249 (Was £319.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Ace hair styling with 22% off these ghd Gold hair straighteners
£140 (Was £179.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Or get 33% off this Outdoor Ring Camera
£59.99 (Was £89.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Get your hands on this Series 7 Apple Watch whilst it has 26% off
£479 (Was £649) at Amazon
Amazon
You can save 41% on this Tefal 13 piece pots and pans set
£99.99 (Was £170) at Amazon
Amazon
Nail fridge organisation with these stackable clear containers and save 23%
£16.99 (Was £21.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Let this robot vacuum clean your floors for you and save 30%
£209.99 (Was £299.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Cosy up with this electric blanket and save a huge 49%
£50.94 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Treat someone special (or yourself) to this Hotel Chocolat milk chocolate and caramel collection, which is reduced by 17%
£20 (Was £24) at Amazon
Amazon
Save 25% on this foldable cushioned bath tub for your little one
£47.12 (Was £62.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Hey Alexa, did you know you can get 45% off this 5th Generation Echo Dot?
£29.99 (Was £54.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Grab this Gtech cordless vacuum whilst it has 31% off
£157.99 (Was £229.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Upgrade your sofa days with this nifty arm tray, which has a 15% saving right now
£25.49 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Waltz into Spring with this philosophy fresh floral fragrance and save 24%
£26.60 (Was £35) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 20% off this Joseph and Joseph pots and pans drawer organiser
£23.99 (Was £30) at Amazon
Amazon
Save 33% on this highly-reviewed Elemis anti-wrinkle moisturiser for men
£39.95 (Was £60) at Amazon
Amazon
Make a 23% saving on this smart Fire 7 tablet
£49.99 (Was £54.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 26% off this microfibre floor spray mop
£27.39 (Was £36.98) at Amazon
Amazon
Make sure your garden is ready for Spring with 17% off this Kärcher hose and metal trolley
£109.30 (Was £130.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Save 20% on this Avatar The Way Of Water Skimwing LEGO set
£23.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
Amazon
No more 10% low battery warnings with this clever magnetic Anker phone power bank, which now has 20% off
£55.99 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Get long and volumized lashes with 12% off this Elizabeth Arden mascara
£19.29 (Was £22) at Amazon
Amazon
Heading off on your travels? Save 34% on this set of five compression packing cubes
£29.74 (Was £44.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Achieve the salon bouncy blowout with this BaByliss rotating styler and save £8
£43.99 (Was £50) at Amazon
Amazon
Save 27% on this lightweight Kindle Paperwhite and keep all your books in one place
£94.99 (Was £129.99) at Amazon
Amazon
If you’ve got a book lover on your hands, you can also save 25% on this kids Kindle Paperwhite
£104.99 (Was £139.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Keep your vanity clean and clutter-free with 19% off this makeup organiser
£29.97 (Was £36.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Make a huge 42% saving on this Bondi Sands gradual tanning milk
£8.65 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Cancel out the noise with 20% off these Anker over ear Bluetooth headphones
£39.99 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Get stocked up for your pamper evenings with this box of 7th Heaven face masks and save a whopping 43%
£16.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
Amazon
This ultimate cordless beard and stubble trimmer set from Wahl is currently marked down by 34%
£22.99 (Was £34.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Save over £275 on this Apple Watch Series 6
£449 (Was £727.12) at Amazon
Amazon
Save £20 on these 2nd Generation AirPod Pros
£229 (Was £249) at Amazon
Amazon
This 1st Generation Apple Watch SE is marked down by £50
£269 (Was £319) at Amazon
Amazon
Make a £100 saving on this iPad Air
£549 (Was £649) at Amazon
Amazon
Save £20 on these trending AirPods Max
£529 (Was £549) at Amazon
Amazon
This 512GB iPhone 13 is reduced by a whopping £230 right now
£849 (Was £1079) at Amazon
Amazon
Get £170 off this water resistant Series 7 Apple Watch, which also comes with GPS, cellular and fitness tracker
£479 (Was £649) at Amazon
Amazon
Had your eye on an iPad Pro? Get this one and save a huge £369
£1779.99 (Was £2149) at Amazon
Amazon
Save an incredible 71% on the iconic Barbie Malibu House
£55.99 (was £189.99) from Amazon
Amazon
This Hogwarts Lego castle will delight any Harry Potter fan – as does its 25% discount