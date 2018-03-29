Brexit Briefing: Theresa May Is Still Not Convinced

HuffPost UK

Happy year-to-until-we-leave-the-EU-but-nothing-will-change-because-of-the-transition-agreement day! 1) Theresa May Is Doing So Well She Should Probably Call An Election

Theresa May is heading off on her walking holding to Wales very much on the up. Not only has she secured a pretty impressive international rebuke to Putin over the Salisbury poisoning, she managed to get a post-Brexit transition deal agreed which has rubbed out all her red lines – and she is still leading the party. If someone had said six months ago May would agree that existing rules on free movement of people, the European Court of Justice and fishing rights would continue for 21 months after Brexit, you would have been forgiven for thinking a leadership challenge would have been inevitable. But as it is, the Brexiteers are wearing it. At a speech to mark a year until Brexit on Tuesday, Jacob Rees-Mogg conceded all the red lines had disappeared, but tried to put forward a vibe of ‘this far but no further’. He said: “I’m sure the Prime Minister knows her history, and I’m sure that she knows how Robert Peel got the repeal of the Corn Laws through. “No Conservative leader would ever wish to get through so major a piece of legislation again on the back of opposition votes, and I think the Government will stick its red lines because that is the political reality.” Peel quit as Conservative Prime Minister in 1846 after forcing through repeal of the protectionist Corn Laws in the face of opposition from many in his own party. Rees-Mogg was asked if he would “commit to standing for the Tory leadership” in order to ensure the UK left the EU’s customs union, common fisheries policy and jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice after Brexit. He replied: “No, I won’t make any such commitment, I’m fully supporting Mrs May. I’m sure she won’t break our red lines.” We’ll know if she has soon enough, but the Prime Minister will not have helped relations with her Brexiteer colleagues after yet again refusing to say whether she had changed her mind and now believed leaving the EU to be the right decision for the country. Asked by the BBC if she believed the referendum outcome had been the right one, she dodged the question. “I campaigned for Remain, but I, as I said at the time, it was a very balanced decision,” she said. 2) Yeah, But Can We Really Trust Them Not To Tamper With It?

The one concession that May did seem to secure in the transition negotiations is that the UK will be able to sign its own trade deals – although they won’t come into force until 2021. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is obviously keen to have some of these deals lined up as soon as possible, and he was handed a boost this week thanks to the Aussies. During a visit to London this week, the Australian Federal Minister for Trade Steve Ciobo said he wanted to begin talks with the UK on March 30 2019 – the day after Brexit. According to NewsCorp, Ciobo said: “The Australia-UK trading relationship took a big hit when the UK joined the European Community — especially our agricultural exports. “So it will come as no surprise that Australia is determined to ensure that our limited access to the EU and UK markets is not further diminished as a result of the UK leaving the EU.” “Australia is moving surely down our path to a formal launch of negotiations for our own free trade agreement with the EU.” While new trade deals with countries is of course welcome, there is still a concern that the agreements the UK already has thanks to its EU membership will not be rolled over after the transition period. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday, Fox repeated the claims he made last year that while he had agreements from the 70 countries covered by the trade deals they wanted them rolled over, nothing had been formally signed. “We hope we will have all of those in place by the time we go,” he said. 3) Labour’s Pick And Mix Approach To Collective Responsibility Is Back

