David Beckham Has Something To Say To Anyone Still Waiting For A Full Spice Girls Reunion

David and Victoria Beckham Karwai Tang via Getty Images

To say Victoria Beckham has had mixed feelings about her Spice Girls past would be a bit of an understatement.

In 2019, the group famously reunited without Victoria to perform a series of stadium shows (which Posh herself never actually went to), and has occasionally been left cringing when her time in the iconic girl band is brought up in interviews.

Advertisement

And who could forget the Viva Forever premiere in 2012, where Victoria looked less-than-thrilled to be there in the handful of pictures she actually posed for with her bandmates.

However, in more recent years, the singer-turned-fashion-designer appears to have warmed to her Spice Girls days, even performing an impromptu rendition of her hits with all of her bandmates at her 50th birthday party in April.

Mel B has long been teasing a mysterious project involving all five members of the band – but if Victoria’s new-found warmth towards her Spice Girls days has got you pondering whether she’ll be performing with them, apparently you should think again.

Advertisement

Victoria’s husband David insisted to Variety: “Unfortunately, that’s not happening. Victoria was so pleased to see the girls [on her birthday], and it was a massive part of her life, the girls, but obviously, all the girls have got their own things going on.

“They will do certain things together at certain times. But Victoria’s full on with her beauty and fashion businesses. If anyone’s busier than me, it’s her.”

Of the Spice Girls’ recent mini-reunion, the former footballer added: “I know it’s what people want, but in all honesty, I think I was the most excited of anyone. The fact that, obviously, we had all of the girls in one room.

“All of the girls haven’t been on a stage together for over 15 years. So, to have them all there, to have them all up on stage, to have our youngest son playing guitar?”

“It was an amazing moment,” he enthused.

The Spice Girls have previously been tipped to make an appearance at Glastonbury in the festival’s so-called “Legends” slot, but this is also yet to materialise.

Advertisement