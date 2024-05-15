Denise Welch Slams 'Pathetic' Ofcom Complaints After Meghan Markle Debate On Loose Women

Denise Welch in the Loose Women studio Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Denise Welch has responded to being the subject of more than 100 Ofcom complaints after a recent royal debate with a Loose Women guest.

Things got heated between the regular panellist and Queen Elizabeth II’s former press spokesperson Dickie Arbiter during an episode of the ITV talk show last week, after he claimed Prince Harry had been “rubbishing his family since walking out in 2020”.

The conversation quickly escalated as Denise defended the royal couple, responding that Megan Markle in particular was “continually trashed by the media, including by yourself”.

Denise went on to assert that she was “sick to death of the bashing” both Harry and his wife received from the public.

Dickie Arbiter and Denise Welch were both featured on Loose Women last week Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

While the guest said he “wasn’t going to argue” – and also suggested that Denise had been “reading too many tabloid stories” – she told him not to “disrespect” her.

The tense exchange subsequently prompted 103 complaints to the broadcasting regulator.

Now, Denise has reiterated her support for the couple, who stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

Alongside a picture of the Duchess Of Sussex during her recent tour to Nigeria, Denise wrote on Instagram: “Meghan Markle has been a spokeswoman for women of colour and gender equality since she was 11 [years] old.

“She has held a place on the world stage for years before she met Harry as a UN women’s advocate.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Nigeria last week Andrew Esiebo via Getty Images

The former Coronation Street star went on to say that she was “appalled” that Meghan was “abused and berated by the public and media on a daily basis”.

She continued: “Not many people could mentally cope with the hate she contends with. No wonder her husband took her away and despite everything they are thriving. Their reception in Nigeria has been wonderful to see.

“Last week I defended them against one of their detractors on TV and [incited] 103 complaints from Ofcom!!! Good. Also utterly pathetic.”

Harry and Meghan have taken a big step back from public duties in recent years since opening up about their struggles within the Royal Family, which were detailed extensively in Prince Harry’s 2023 autobiography Spare.