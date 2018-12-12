If you’re wondering what on earth you’re going to do with that elf tomorrow morning, some sneaky parents have found a loophole. Rather than create another absurdly extravagant scenario, just pretend he’s stuck in the TV.

The genius idea was shared on parenting Facebook group Manchester Family:

“So that’s tonight’s elf antics sorted,” they wrote. “Go on YouTube, type in ‘Elf stuck in TV’ and job’s a good’un.”