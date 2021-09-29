Fuel Crisis: Minister Confirms Soldiers Will Be Deployed To Help Within Days

Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed soldiers will be driving the tanker fleet within days – despite claims from his colleague George Eustice that the Army would not be deployed to help with the petrol crisis.

Panic-buying at petrol stations has triggered a shortage of fuel at the pumps over the last week.

This is because there are not enough HGV drivers to distribute the product around the country at the moment, leading to speculation that the government would call on the Army to assist.

When pressed about why the Army was only on standby and not currently mobilised by ITV News, business secretary Kwarteng said: “Anyone versed in military defence issues knows it takes a couple of days, sometimes a few days to get troops on the ground.”

Speaking on Wednesday, he said: “We’ve decided to do that – and I think in the next couple of days, people will see some soldiers driving the tanker fleet.”

His comments are a direct contrast to remarks from environment secretary George Eustice on Monday.