Hugh Grant Has Been Linked To Doctor Who, And Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Hugh Grant called reports linking him to Doctor Who “completely false”, while a BBC spokesperson declined to comment after both were approached by HuffPost UK.

With speculation still on-going as to who will be unveiled as the new Time Lord in Doctor Who, an unexpected new name has entered the mix – and it’s fair to say fans have thoughts.

According to a report in The Mirror, Hugh Grant is in talks to take over from the departing Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, as part of a what the paper calls a “Marvel-style makeover” of the hit BBC sci-fi series.

While the reports have not yet been verified, rumours Hugh is in the mix have delighted some fans of the franchise, even if they can’t see it happening...

I don’t believe this for a second … BUUUUUUTTTT, if it were true, I’d be happy with this.



Hugh Grant would be great in the role and would bring a HUGE amount of mainstream attention to #DoctorWHO. https://t.co/QD0Q00maap — Doctor Longscarf (@DoctorLongscarf) March 20, 2022

I wouldn't really turn down Hugh Grant as the Doctor tbh. I'd imagine him to be quite a laugh. — Thomas WalkerⓂ️ (@tjwlk226) March 20, 2022

Hugh Grant as the 14th Doctor? Would love it to happen but I just can't see it being true. He's too big a name.#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/2PZfvQKePz — Star Whovian 👽 (@StarWhovian) March 20, 2022

I’ll take Hugh grant as doctor who only if he’s a hybrid of his romantic comedy personas and his character in Paddington 2 — Anastasia | Y*sper’s manager (@Platinumllamas) March 21, 2022

Honestly I’m all for Hugh Grant as the Fourteenth Doctor. He’s the right amount of charming yet also the right amount of commanding authority that Pertwee, Baker, Eccleston and Capaldi all had. pic.twitter.com/gWqCD23BhN — Mike (@SupesKenobi) March 20, 2022

Hugh Grant would be a great Doctor Who



People who don't normally watch it would watch it



He was funny as **** in Paddington 2... stole the shoe



Brilliant in a Very English Scandal



I don't see it .. but wouldn't say no pic.twitter.com/hIgoKM6sHr — Daniel (@danielclems1975) March 20, 2022

If Hugh Grant does take the role of Doctor Who, there is a high chance I'll actually watch the show properly for the first time since the 80's. pic.twitter.com/8OQiRWPnbw — Adele K Thomas 🦄✨💉💉💉 (@AdeleKThomas) March 21, 2022

I don’t think the BBC getting Hugh Grant for Doctor Who is unfathomable. His Dark Materials had James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin Manuel-Miranda. If Russell and Bad Wolf intend on making Doctor Who a HUGE deal once again, casting a big name is a good place to start. — Ben 🎬 (@ReelEnthusiast) March 21, 2022

Is Hugh Grant REALLY going to be Doctor Who AND Prime Minister. I mean, its alright by me, but he'll be very busy. pic.twitter.com/jsyDVCKEmA — Sal Page 🎶🏊‍♀️📖 (@SalnPage) March 20, 2022

On the one hand, Hugh Grant's Doctor would probably be hilarious, on the other the idea of a 'Marvel-style makeover' makes me want to cry. pic.twitter.com/9bB9e3EIDu — Amy (@flawedamythyst) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, some fans had other suggestions for the role...

Even though I would love to see the hugh grant rumour to be true but who else would to see another woman to take over Jodie’s brilliant 13th doctor as the 14th doctor. pic.twitter.com/5KXitCjPGm — Thomas Hynes (@ThomasH90175738) March 20, 2022

Hugh Grant as the Doctor seems like somebody you could've 20 odd years ago as a candidate.



But I am not sure of it being the case. It felt like a step back after casting a woman as the Doctor for the sake of going back to a more traditional route we had before. 1/3 — Mike Clews (@Sinsterman96) March 20, 2022

i HOPE hugh grant isnt the new doctor not only because its gone straight back to being a cis white straight man but more so he is already well known, support new actors there is plenty up and coming actors that could work well as the doctor i just dont see why. — soph (@bophiesaxendale) March 21, 2022

I like Hugh Grant but we've had about a billion middle aged white male doctors, a little more diversity would be nice. They were on the right track with Jodie Whittaker... it would be cool to continue branching out https://t.co/6RamuxncTa — bob's my uncle (@boysenberrybat) March 21, 2022

No shade to Hugh Grant, I think he's fine, but *if* the Mirror is legit and he's the next Doctor, it's just so uninspired to me.

Not saying he'd be bad, it just doesn't excite me.

"Oh, back to another middle aged cis white dude again, the one it might have been 20 years ago" 🫤 — Alexandra Denton (@TheDentonOne) March 20, 2022

The BBC declined to comment on the report when contacted by HuffPost UK. A representative for Hugh Grant has also been contacted.

Of course, Whovians will know that Hugh previously played the Doctor in a one-off 1999 Comic Relief parody back when the series was on hiatus.

When it was revived in 2005, Hugh was offered the role but turned it down, with the part going to Christopher Eccleston.

In a 2007 interview, Hugh admitted he regretted turning down the role and was in talks to appear on the show as a baddie, although this never materialised.

He said (via Digital Spy): “I was offered the role of the Doctor a few years back and was highly flattered. The danger with those things is that it’s only when you see it on screen that you think, ‘Damn, that was good, why did I say no?’ But then, knowing me, I’d probably make a mess of it.

“I’m in talks about a one-off role. I’d prefer to be a baddie. They’re always more fun.”

This year will see three stand-alone specials of Doctor Who air, the third of which will see the character regenerating, at which point a new actor will be taking over.

Current showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be leaving the show along with Jodie, with former executive producer Russell T Davies set to return to the franchise.

Russell is known for his work on hows like Queer As Folk, Years And Years and the 2005 Doctor Who revival, and recently enjoyed huge success with the drama It’s A Sin.

The announcement he’d be returning to Doctor Who led to speculation that It’s A Sin’s lead actor Olly Alexander may be taking over as the new Doctor, though the Years & Years frontman has insisted this is not the case.

Other names rumoured to be in the frame include It’s A Sin star Lydia West – who Jodie also named as her pick to land the role – and T’Nia Miller, who previously worked with Russell T Davies on Cucumber, Banana and Years And Years.

In an interview with The Guardian in December, Russell insisted that no decisions have been made.