Hugh Grant Has Been Linked To Doctor Who, And Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Hugh Grant called reports linking him to Doctor Who “completely false”, while a BBC spokesperson declined to comment after both were approached by HuffPost UK.
With speculation still on-going as to who will be unveiled as the new Time Lord in Doctor Who, an unexpected new name has entered the mix – and it’s fair to say fans have thoughts.
According to a report in The Mirror, Hugh Grant is in talks to take over from the departing Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, as part of a what the paper calls a “Marvel-style makeover” of the hit BBC sci-fi series.
While the reports have not yet been verified, rumours Hugh is in the mix have delighted some fans of the franchise, even if they can’t see it happening...
Meanwhile, some fans had other suggestions for the role...
The BBC declined to comment on the report when contacted by HuffPost UK. A representative for Hugh Grant has also been contacted.
Of course, Whovians will know that Hugh previously played the Doctor in a one-off 1999 Comic Relief parody back when the series was on hiatus.
When it was revived in 2005, Hugh was offered the role but turned it down, with the part going to Christopher Eccleston.
In a 2007 interview, Hugh admitted he regretted turning down the role and was in talks to appear on the show as a baddie, although this never materialised.
He said (via Digital Spy): “I was offered the role of the Doctor a few years back and was highly flattered. The danger with those things is that it’s only when you see it on screen that you think, ‘Damn, that was good, why did I say no?’ But then, knowing me, I’d probably make a mess of it.
“I’m in talks about a one-off role. I’d prefer to be a baddie. They’re always more fun.”
This year will see three stand-alone specials of Doctor Who air, the third of which will see the character regenerating, at which point a new actor will be taking over.
Current showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be leaving the show along with Jodie, with former executive producer Russell T Davies set to return to the franchise.
Russell is known for his work on hows like Queer As Folk, Years And Years and the 2005 Doctor Who revival, and recently enjoyed huge success with the drama It’s A Sin.
The announcement he’d be returning to Doctor Who led to speculation that It’s A Sin’s lead actor Olly Alexander may be taking over as the new Doctor, though the Years & Years frontman has insisted this is not the case.
Other names rumoured to be in the frame include It’s A Sin star Lydia West – who Jodie also named as her pick to land the role – and T’Nia Miller, who previously worked with Russell T Davies on Cucumber, Banana and Years And Years.
In an interview with The Guardian in December, Russell insisted that no decisions have been made.
“We have genuinely not cast anyone yet. We’re just starting auditions,” he said.