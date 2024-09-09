People Are Just Realising This A-List Star Was Originally Supposed To Play Zeus In Kaos

Jeff Goldblum in character as Zeus in Kaos Justin Downing/Netflix

If you’ve been enjoying Netflix’s exploration of Greek mythology in Kaos, the chances are Jeff Goldblum was a big part of why.

The Oscar nominee receives top billing in Charlie Covell’s new show, in which he stars as the king of the gods himself, Zeus.

Jeff’s unique spin on the classic Zeus, which depicts him as paranoid, cynical and entering something of an extreme midlife crisis, has been singled out by critics as one of the show’s strongest suits.

So, it might come as a surprise to hear that Jeff wasn’t the first actor cast in the role of Zeus.

In fact, none other than Hugh Grant was originally intended to play Zeus, as revealed in a post on X (then still known as Twitter) by Netflix two years ago:

NEWS: Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) will play vengeful god Zeus in KAOS – a contemporary take on Greek mythology from TEOTFW writer Charlie Covell. pic.twitter.com/brI0Lm8nlC — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 29, 2022

As more people have been seeing what all the fuss is about when it comes to Kaos, the discovery that Hugh was originally supposed to play Zeus has sparked a range of reactions.

Some can’t imagine anyone but Jeff in the lead role, while others are curious about what Hugh might have done with the character…

Interesting casting news on Kaos: Hugh Grant was originally cast as Zeus but had to drop out for scheduling reasons. He would inevitably have been brilliant but Jeff Goldblum is the perfect replacement. — Sam and King Lucy the 1st (@KingLucythe1st) September 2, 2024

Is anyone else watching the #Netflix series KAOS? The idea of portraying thy Greek gods as, what, '90s Floridian Eurotrash (for lack) is great. And as much as i like Hugh Grant, I'm glad we got Jeff Goldblum as Zeus when he backed out. pic.twitter.com/t8nLWkuyoP — The Reality - comics (@TheRealityComix) August 30, 2024

Goldblum’s performance is a standout, injecting his signature charm and energy into Zeus. Had Hugh Grant remained in the role, the series might have taken on a different vibe—one that would certainly have been less animated. — CineSummary (@cinesummary) September 1, 2024

honestly i love goldblum as zeus and i think he kills it in this in a way that nobody else could but i also really would love to have seen hugh grant take a stab at the crazed egomaniac... — extremely fruity movie (@dicktective) September 4, 2024

I would have enjoyed this show a whole lot more if I dint know Hugh Grant was supposed to play Zeus. https://t.co/D0N2UkteKm — #RutoIsDeath (@AthenaAfrika) August 30, 2024

Enjoyed the first episode, but I'm already kind of wishing we got to see Hugh Grant as Zeus. #Kaos — Joseph (@josephfelldown) August 29, 2024

I reviewed Netflix's KAOS for @TVGuide. Would this show be better if it starred Hugh Grant instead of Jeff Goldblum? We'll unfortunately never know. But probably. https://t.co/hlsf47T0PQ — Liam Mathews (@liamaathews) August 29, 2024

KAOS sounded far more interesting to me in its original iteration when Hugh Grant was going to play a Zeus who finds himself beginning to age for the first time and descends into a wild midlife crisis. https://t.co/RR40l4JEfB — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) August 1, 2024

It’s thought Hugh was unable to go ahead with Kaos due to filming commitments on the fourth Bridget Jones film, which hits cinemas next year. He’ll next be seen in action in the A24 horror film Heretic, for which he has already received rave reviews after the film’s premiere on Sunday night.

Kaos creator Charlie Covell recently told Cosmopolitan: “Now that Jeff is Zeus, I can’t imagine anyone else. And to me, he’s perfect casting.

“Pre Jeff, we were just looking for someone who could be terrifying and vulnerable, and was a fantastic actor. And I think Hugh Grant’s a very fine actor. But I think we ended up with the perfect actor.”