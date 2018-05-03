If you’re a parent whose teenagers spend hours with their headphones firmly in place, you may want to encourage them to unplug, then turn on some music the whole family can enjoy.

Now we’re not just telling you to get going on a family rave for nothing, it actually might do wonders for your future relationship with your son or daughter, according to a new study from the University of Arizona.

Researchers found that people who shared musical experiences with their parents during childhood - and especially their teenage years - report having better relationships.