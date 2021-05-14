'Time For Blair' Is Trending And Everyone Knew What To Do

With the Labour Party in turmoil following the loss of the Hartlepool by-election and the subsequent botched shadow cabinet reshuffle, questions are being asked about the leadership of Keir Starmer.
Does the former Director of Public Prosecutions have the charisma to match Boris Johnson? Could anyone realistically do better against a government spending lots of money and successfully vaccinating its population against a deadly pandemic?
As many wrestle these questions and more, one man has an answer: Time for Blair.
That’s the simple solution proposed by Andrew Adonis, the former Labour Cabinet minister in the 2000s who now sits in the House of Lords.
The proposition on its surface is pretty simple: bring back the man who steered Labour to a hat-trick of general elections, a man with a proven track record of success.
And he boiled it down to just three words. And used it again.
And again.
And again.
The polls, however, don’t quite see it that way, with Andy Burnham and Jeremy Corbyn regarded as better placed than TB.
But the argument seemed lost on most who engaged with the idea on Twitter, and there seemed to be three directions to take it.
The most popular was to reference Blair’s foreign policy, and implicit in all of them was the war in Iraq.
A second was to apply the maxim to the more trivial moments in life.
Or deliberately get confused about which famous Blair is being referenced.