UK Weather: First Ever Thunderstorm Warning Issued As Heatwave Continues

Stephen Hird / Reuters Hotter than the Canary Islands and even Hawaii.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms – the first such advisory since the service was introduced.

Forecasters said storms may develop and bring torrential rain, hail and lightning to places in south-west England and Wales on Sunday.

The yellow warning runs from 6am to 10pm, while the heatwave is set to continue for the rest of the weekend.