24 Brilliant Entertainment Stories That Gave Us Life In 2018

In a year dominated by the B word and Trump (again) you’d be forgiven for thinking that nothing good actually happened, but it really hasn’t all been doom and gloom (honest). The entertainment world has served up plenty of feel-good moments over the last twelve months that have, momentarily at least, restored our faith in the human race. So as we bid farewell to a challenging twelve months on planet earth, let’s remind ourselves of the brilliant stuff that gave us all the feels in 2018. ﻿1. The one where David Schwimmer responded to reports that his lookalike had been caught on camera nicking beer There’s nothing funny about shoplifting because, you know, it’s against the law. But there was much merriment to be had in David Schwimmer’s response to an appeal for information about someone who looks very much like him making off with a crate of beer from a store in Blackpool. The appeal - and the ‘Friends’ star’s video response - went viral, much to the amusement of us, less so for the culprit who was eventually arrested by police.

2. Rio Ferdinand’s son’s reaction to his dad’s proposal was just ❤️ Rio’s 12-year-old son Lorenz had him, his wife-to-be, and the rest of us in tears with his emotional response to his dad’s engagement to his girlfriend, former ‘TOWIE’ star Kate Wright. Lorenz’s mother, and Rio’s first wife, Rebecca Ellison, died in 2015 at the age of 34 after battling breast cancer, and Kate is now a full-time step-mum to Lorenz and his two siblings. Beautiful.

3. Ant dressed as Kylie manages to upstage the actual, real Kylie We just can’t get this out of our head.

4. John Travolta became 50 Cent’s back-up dancer and we’ll never get over it Not a year seems to go by without John Travolta gifting us a sensationally surreal showbiz moment, and 2018 was no exception. Previously, there was that Christmas album with his ‘Grease’ co-star Olivia Newton John, there were all of those terrible movies (‘Battlefield Earth’ anyone? Thought not), and yes, there was the legendary faux pas that was “the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem”. The stakes were high, but boy, did John deliver in 2018 when he got his groove on up on stage with 50 Cent at a party in Cannes. Ah, ah, ah, ah, givin’ us life, givin’ us life.

Me and John Travolta partying 😆 l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr — 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2018

5. Danny and Dani Dyer were the king and queen of ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ We demand they get their own show in 2019. But only on the condition that Danny keeps his trotters out of shot.

6. Pink stops her gig to comfort a grieving fan There was a truly heartwarming moment during one of Pink’s gigs in Australia this year when she stopped her concert to console a grieving teen, who had lost her mother. Leah Murphy, 14, held up a sign explaining what had happened, which caught the eye of the singer who then brought her show to a halt to chat with the teenager and share a hug. Gorgeous.

8. Victoria Beckham danced to ‘Spice Up Your Life’ and gave us hope that she would be part of those reunion plans OK, so we now know VB won’t be on stage with the rest of the Spice gang next year, but this clip is still a glorious reminder that the former Posh Spice is a whole lot more fun than her perma-pout would suggest.

Last night at the Victoria Beckham x British Vogue party: https://t.co/TdL0Hqdvvopic.twitter.com/O9nWEIuhuJ — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 17, 2018

9. Harry Hill did what all of us wanted to do to Piers Morgan Give that man a knighthood.

10. Kylie and Jason reunite Misty-eyed didn’t even come close when the ‘Neighbours’ stars (and former lovers) reunited on stage at Hyde Park this summer to perform ‘Especially For You’. Now they’re back togeeeether, foreeeeever…

11. Before there was Holly, there was Julia Morris Prior to Holly Willoughby bagging herself the job as Ant McPartlin’s replacement on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, our money was on Aussie comic Julia Morris stepping in. Sure, she’s an unknown in the UK, but there’s a reason why she’s such a hit as one of the hosts on the Aussie version of the jungle-based show. Prepare your sides, people.

12. Ariana does Celine better than Celine It’s been quite a year for Ariana Grande, but she still managed to find time to escort James Corden to work and treat us to her quite incredible Celine Dion impression (singing and talking like the Canadian songstress we might add). Is there no end to her talents?

13. Mary Berry the rock star No one ever notices the drummer in a band. Except in Rick Astley’s band. At Camp Bestival. Yes, that really is Mary Berry getting handy with the sticks.

Mary Berry played drums for Rick Astley this shit I can't make up pic.twitter.com/NkKfe6ZQ0N — ˗ˏˋmimi/ tomorrowˎˊ˗ (@MONSTERMlMI) July 28, 2018

14. Tom Cruise loves to skydive. James Corden, less so That’ll teach him to agree to something in the spur of the moment.

15. Adele is still a very, very big fan of Beyoncé﻿ Bey’s Coachella set went down rather well in the Adkins household.

16. Harry Styles’ fans show their pride 🌈 Midway through Harry Styles’ first date at London’s O2 arena, the audience transformed itself into a giant pride flag, providing a moving moment that any artist would be proud to have organised. However, it wasn’t the former One Direction star, or even a member of his creative team who were behind the move, which was carefully choreographed by his fans themselves. Bravo.

And the fan project from @RainbowHProject that turned the stadium into a Rainbow was stunning. pic.twitter.com/aHiWfqYQtl — Sacha Judd (@szechuan) April 11, 2018

17. ‘Contrapposto’ enters our vocab, thanks to Queer Eye’s Antoni Well, it did once we’d got over the accompanying photo.

Whenever I happen to pose contrapposto, I partner w @Hanes and wear my Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs – they keep everything where it should be comfortably. #VouchForThePouchhttps://t.co/ihZJgUat62pic.twitter.com/PSel19bGl9 — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) April 12, 2018

18. Cardi B shows how to deal with the haters during her iHeartRadio acceptance speech Guess who’s having the last laugh?

19. And the award for sisterhood solidarity goes to... The TV cameras might have stopped rolling, but the moment when Best Actress nominees Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and Sally Hawkins all came together for a group hug at this year’s Oscars was a beautiful moment of post-‘Me Too’ solidarity.

Reuters

20. Daniel Kaluuya fanboying over Oprah is just... “She smells amazing, I swear. Oprah is premium. You’ve got inhale deeply. Really deeply.” Now we want a sniff.

21. Neil Diamond’s fans restore our faith in humanity When the legendary singer cancelled his tour after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, many of his fans donated the refunded ticket cost to research into the disease. His wife and manager spoke for all of us when she said: “My heart is so full of joy to see this silver lining.”

This makes me smile. Thank you. Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of love and support. It makes a difference. https://t.co/TLZAa69q1B — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) January 23, 2018

22. Adele really embraced her role as minister at Alan Carr’s wedding And organiser. And host. And wedding singer. #FriendshipGoals

23. Terry from Bake Off’s beautiful open letter to fans thanking them for helping him cope with his wife’s death Terry Hartill might have left the ‘Bake Off’ tent in Spice Week, but that didn’t stop him from capturing the nation’s hearts. The amateur baker, who lost his wife to cancer last year, penned a letter to thank fans for their kindness and support, revealing that it helped him cope with his grief. Heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time. We love you Terry.