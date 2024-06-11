Daniel Craig Debuts A Bold New Look In New Photo From The Set Of Latest Knives Out Film

Daniel Craig is officially back in action as detective Benoit Blanc – with a bold new look to mark the occasion.
The former James Bond star is set to reprise his role as the quirky detective in the upcoming third Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man, which is set to be every bit as star-studded as its predecessors.
While we have to wait until 2025 to stream the film on Netflix, director Rian Johnson has given fans a sneak peek at Daniel’s first day on set.
“Aaaaand we’re off!” the filmmaker wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Today is day one of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man – see you on the other side.”
The post was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Daniel in character as Benoit Blanc, sporting a noticeably longer hairstyle than we’re used to seeing the character with (although he can still be seen in one of the signature three-piece suits seen in the first film).
The strictly A-list cast of Wake Up Dead Man was first teased earlier this month, including rising stars like Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny and Daryl McCormack alongside more established talents like eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close, Marvel performer Jeremy Renner and Emmy winner Kerry Washington.
Also making appearances in the film are Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis and Josh Brolin – but we should probably expect a fair few unexpected cameos too, after Angela Lansbury, Stephen Sondheim, Natasha Lyonne and Hugh Grant all made surprise appearances in 2022’s Glass Onion.