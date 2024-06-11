Daniel Craig Debuts A Bold New Look In New Photo From The Set Of Latest Knives Out Film

Daniel Craig at a screening of Glass Onion in 2022 Juan Naharro Gimenez via Getty Images

Daniel Craig is officially back in action as detective Benoit Blanc – with a bold new look to mark the occasion.

The former James Bond star is set to reprise his role as the quirky detective in the upcoming third Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man, which is set to be every bit as star-studded as its predecessors.

Advertisement

While we have to wait until 2025 to stream the film on Netflix, director Rian Johnson has given fans a sneak peek at Daniel’s first day on set.

“Aaaaand we’re off!” the filmmaker wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Today is day one of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man – see you on the other side.”

The post was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Daniel in character as Benoit Blanc, sporting a noticeably longer hairstyle than we’re used to seeing the character with (although he can still be seen in one of the signature three-piece suits seen in the first film).

Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” - see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Napfvq1zXT — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 10, 2024

Advertisement