Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has spoken out about rumours surrounding which acts will headline at the festival last week.

Speculation has been rife for the last few weeks about which acts will close the show on the Pyramid Stage in 2024, with Madonna being one name that has cropped up more than once.

Over the weekend, the Queen of Pop was mentioned in connection with the festival once again, when the Daily Mail claimed that the Like A Prayer singer would headline Glastonbury next year alongside British acts Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

However, co-organiser Emily has now claimed these reports are not accurate, and insisted music fans are still in for a bit of a wait before they find out who will be performing at the hugely-popular event.

“As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing next year at Glastonbury. We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day,” she explained.

“The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue. As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork - but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”

Emily previously teased that two of next year’s Pyramid Stage headliners are women, neither of whom have performed at the event before, after the festival was criticised over its line-up in 2023.

Taylor Swift was initially heavily rumoured to be performing in 2024, after initially being scheduled to headline in 2020, the year the event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

However, she later added dates to her ongoing Eras tour on the same weekend as Glastonbury, ruling her out as a potential headliner.