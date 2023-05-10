Justin Welby Launches Blistering Attack On 'Morally Unacceptable' Illegal Migration Bill

Justin Welby House of Lords / Parliament TV

Justin Welby has launched a blistering attack on the government’s “morally unacceptable” plan to deport migrants.

The Archbishop of Canterbury made a rare intervention in the Lords on Wednesday, to condemn the Illegal Migration Bill.

Advertisement

The archbishop, who crowned the King in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, said he did not think the legislation will stop small boats crossing the Channel.

Other peers blasted the Tory government’s immigration crackdown as a “low point” and “inhumane”.

"There are too many problems for one speech in this Bill"



The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby addresses the House of Lords, speaking out against the government's proposed Illegal Migration Bill https://t.co/vtz0DKzYCV



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/zRSbmCR2kY — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 10, 2023

Welby described the bill as a “short term fix” and told the Lords: “It is isolationist, it is morally unacceptable and politically impractical to let the poorest countries deal with [the refugee crisis] alone and cut our international aid.”

The bill is aimed at changing the law to make it easier to remove and ban people arriving in the UK illegally.

Advertisement

Welby warned that international protections for refugees are “not inconvenient obstructions” to get round by “any legislative means necessary”.

He said bills were needed to reform migration and “stop the boats” but added: “This bill fails to take a long term and strategic view of the challenges of migration and undermines international co-operation rather than taking an opportunity for the UK to show leadership.”

The legislation has proved hugely controversial with critics warning it leaves the UK foul of its international obligations.

Lib Dem peer Lord Paddick proposed a so-called fatal motion to the proposed legislation, aimed at stopping it in its tracks at its first Lords hurdle. But the blocking bid is destined to fail without the backing of the main opposition. House of Lords TV

Advertisement

Under the bill, migrants will either be sent back to their home country or to a nation like Rwanda with which the UK has a deal, although legal challenges mean no flights carrying migrants have taken off for Kigali.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation, Vincent Biruta sign an enhanced partnership deal in Kigali, during her visit to Rwanda. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Welby has previously criticised the Rwanda plan saying it “cannot stand up to the judgment of God”.

King Charles was also reportedly critical of the Rwanda deal, even sparking claims that he and Boris Johnson once had a bust up over it.

The Lords is considering the Illegal Migration Bill at second reading after it passed the Commons.

The legislation would allow ministers to ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive through unauthorised means.

Migrants arrive at Dover port after being picked up in the channel by the border force on April 14, 2022 in Dover, England. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Advertisement

It places a duty on the home secretary to remove illegal entrants and includes provisions to limit the ability of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to stop the deportation of asylum seekers.

The bill will also introduce an annual cap, to be decided by Parliament, on the number of refugees the UK will offer sanctuary to through safe and legal routes.

The clampdown was prompted by prime minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” bringing migrants across the English Channel.

Labour's Lord Coaker raised concerns about unaccompanied children who he said will be detained for an "uncertain period" of time "whatever the minister says". House of Lords / Parliament TV

More than 6,000 migrants have crossed the channel so far in 2023.

Home secretary Suella Braverman urged peers to back the legislation, arguing it is what the British people want.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, immigration minister Robert Jenrick accused the archbishop of being “wrong on both counts”.

He told the BBC’s World At One: “Firstly there’s nothing moral about allowing the pernicious trade of people smugglers to continue…

“I disagree with him respectfully. By bringing forward this proposal we make it clear that if you come across illegally on a small boat you will not find a route to life in the UK.”