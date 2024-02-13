Kylie Minogue Lands Another Incredible Accolade After Grammys Success

Kylie Minogue at the Grammys earlier this month Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

And we’re pleased to report it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

On Monday evening, it was reported that Kylie has been added to the list of performers at this year’s Brit Awards, marking her first live performance during the ceremony since she co-hosted with James Corden and Mathew Horne back in 2009.

Not only that, the Australian star will be the recipient of the Global Icon award, in recognition of her contributions to the music industry over the last five decades.

Celebrating the news, the Padam Padam singer enthused: “I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists.

“The UK has always been a home from home so the Brits have a very special place in my heart. I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can’t wait to be back on the Brits stage. See you at the O2!”

Kylie has been responsible for some of the most memorable Brit Awards moments ever, most notably her 2003 duet with Justin Timberlake and her iconic Can’t Get You Out Of My Head performance.

She’s also won four awards over the course of her career, last scooping International Female Solo Artist in 2008, off the back of her X album.

Kylie certainly made an entrance at the Brits back in 2002 JMEnternational via Getty Images

This year, Kylie is also in the running in the International Artist category, alongside stars like Taylor Swift, SZA, Lana Del Rey and Burna Boy.