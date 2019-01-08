Anna Soubry has accused the Metropolitan Police of ignoring abuse hurled at politicians and journalists outside Parliament, a day after she was called a “Nazi” by chanting protestors.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the Tory MP said there was a small group of people “roaming around Westminster intimidating people going about their lawful business”.

The pro-EU Broxtowe MP added that while she expected a level of criticism and abuse as an MP, she expected authorities to act when it “crossed the line”.

She told GMB: “It crossed the line in December, it was journalists who were being attacked.

“(Sky News’ political editor) Faisal Islam, who is male, was racially abused by these people, it’s the same group, all on video and the policy of the Metropolitan Police is to ignore it.”

On Monday evening it emerged a cross-party group of 50 MPs had written to Scotland Yard asking for greater protection outside Parliament after the abuse Soubry received.

Police are investigating whether any criminal offence was committed when Soubry was verbally attacked while doing live interviews on College Green on Monday.

The Tory MP was discussing Theresa May’s Brexit plan with presenter Simon McCoy when they had to stop their conversation due to chants from a group of people just out of view of the camera.