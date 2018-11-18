Dominic Raab Branded 'Disgrace' Over Sunday Times Brexit Interview Comments

Dominic Raab has been heavily criticised after suggesting Theresa May has failed to stand up to a bullying European Union over the Brexit deal.

Raab, who stepped down as Brexit secretary on Thursday saying he could not accept the terms of the deal done by the Prime Minister, told the Sunday Times the UK should demand an agreement that allows it to unilaterally leave any customs union.

He said: “If we cannot close this deal on reasonable terms we need to be very honest with the country that we will not be bribed and blackmailed or bullied and we will walk away.

“I think there is one thing that is missing and that is political will and resolve. I am not sure that message has ever landed.”

But Raab was pulled up on social media over comments - Labour peer Andrew Adonis called him a “disgrace”.